Sigma is the next playable hero coming to Blizzard’s Overwatch

After a handful of creative leaks and teases, Blizzard Entertainment has announced Sigma, the next playable character coming to Overwatch.

His origin video describes Sigma as an “eccentric astrophysicist” whose unusual state is a result of an experiment concerning a black hole gone terribly wrong.

“Sigma is a kind and brilliant scientist who has been irreparably changed by an experiment gone wrong.” During the experiment, he received “serious psychological damage” and was quickly locked away in a secure government facility. So, he’s a bit of a bad egg.

This also left Sigma with handy superpowers, such as the gift to manipulate gravity at a moment’s notice. While not yet unveiled, we imagine this will play a big part in his in-game abilities and eventual dripfeed of lore in comics, cinematic shorts and other such things.

Sigma arrives roughly five months after Baptiste, the last playable hero to grace Blizzard’s popular hero shooter. This timeline shapes out, since we’d expect another hero reveal amongst other surprises at BlizzCon 2019 this November in Anaheim.

Overwatch has come leaps and bounds since its original launch in 2016, adding multiple new heroes, modes and stages to the vanilla experience.

Earning 4.5/5 in our review, we had this to say: ‘Overwatch remains one of the most compelling and experimental shooters in the world right now. Blizzard Entertainment’s commitment to innovative new heroes, modes and responding to community feedback is unparalleled – and a treat to watch.’

No release date or further details have been confirmed for Sigma thus far, although we imagine he’ll arrive on the PTR servers before a wider launch across PC and console. We’ll be sure to update you once we know more!

