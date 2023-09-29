Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Optoma launches ultra-portable ML1080 and ML1080ST laser projectors

Optoma has launched what it has described as the “first of their kind” portable, premium RGB triple laser projectors.

These two projectors, the ML1080 and ML1080ST, boast a wide BT2020 colour space that’s normally associated with larger, more expensive home cinema projectors, able to deliver “sharp colour, incredible brightness and flexible set-up features” for use in immersive installations or on-the-go professional environments.

Resolution is only Full HD 1080p, with both projectors making use of RGB triple laser light source technology, 1200 lumens of brightness and a contrast ratio of 3,000,000:1 to produce what Optoma calls “accurate, cinema-grade colours”, with support for HDR10 and HLG

The short throw ratio is 0.78.1, allowing the ML1080ST to deliver up to 100-inch image from 1.5m away, making this the type of project that would be ideal for small spaces. The ML1080 has a 1.2:1 throw ratio by comparison.

The also weigh 1kg, the same weight as the JBL Charge 5 Wi-Fi speaker, which should ensure they’re easy to pack up and take with you. They feature Time-of-Flight (ToF) technology that is said to help deliver a level of convenience with automatic geometric and focus correction to create a “perfectly” projected image in an instant.

Optoma says that home cinema enthusiasts can enjoy the convenient USB-C power input that allows for use of PD 3.0 portable charging batteries to watch video content on the go for backyard movies, camping, holidays and other portable use cases.

Optoma ML1080ST product
credit: Optoma – ML1080ST model

The laser projectors have built-in smart functionality and with its Creative Cast feature it can show simultaneous image, document, and screen sharing from up to four devices on one network. An for RS-232 control is included with both units to provide the benefits of remote-control capabilities. Other connectivity options include a sole HDMI 2.1 and 3.5mm input.

With sustainability on many people’s minds, the two projectors are said to possess the lowest carbon footprint of any product within the Optoma portfolio, utilising 58% less electricity than Optoma’s lamp-based projectors and constructed with Post-Consumer Recycled (PCR) material. Lamp life is 30,000 hours, meaning these two projectors can last a very long time.

The ML1080 is priced at $999 / £1099, the ML1080ST is slightly more expensive at $1149 / £1199. Both are available from the Optoma website.

