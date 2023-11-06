Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Optoma launches laser projector for home entertainment and gaming

Optoma has formally announced the UHZ66 projector, a true laser effort intended to bring a vivid picture performance to any home entertainment set-up.

With a whopping 4000 lumens of brightness that should be enough to withstand the glare and ambient light in bright rooms, a 500,000:1 contrast ration and DuraCore laser light source, Optoma says the UHZ66 can deliver “superior brightness, vivid colour performance” and impressive installation flexibility, with the laser light source able to last up to 30,000 hours in Eco Mode.

Images can go as big as 300-inches for that big-screen gaming and film experience, with the UHZ66 also able to output images with fast input responses for a projector, hitting a claimed 17ms at 4K/60Hz while also be able to reach 240Hz refresh rates at 1080p resolution with an input lag of 4.4ms.

It can output at 4K resolution (3840 x 2160), and with its flexible installation, it could also be stood up in portrait mode to save space. Optoma say they’ve taken environmental considerations with regards to the construction of the headphones, with the chassis made up of 50% post-consumer recycled (PCR) materials, as well as consuming up to 45% less power compared to Optoma’s other lamp-based projectors. The packaging is also made from 97% recyclable materials for those that want to ditch the box away after installation.

There’s also 3D and HDR (HDR10 and HLG) compatibility to tick the rest of the boxes, along with two HDMI 2.0 inputs that can be used for 4K gaming. Sound is provided by the UHZ66’s integrated speaker.

Available in a white finish, the Optoma UHZ66 is priced at £1799 / $2999.

