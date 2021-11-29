Oppo Find N 5G foldable phone with meaty camera system tipped

The forthcoming foldable phone from Oppo could be called the Oppo Find N 5G, and its camera system might actually be pretty good.

We’ve been expecting Oppo to produce a foldable phone for some time now, even when the brand seemed to be going out of its way to explain why it hadn’t done so yet.

Now tipster Digital Chat Station may have just provided the name of this future foldable. Over on their Weibo profile, they revealed that the phone would be called the Oppo Find N 5G.

What’s more, the Oppo Find N 5G’s camera system might actually be worth something. According to the tipster, it could feature the same 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor that impressed us in the Oppo Find X3 Pro (pictured), as well as in the ultra-wide camera of the OnePlus 9 Pro.

Given the Oppo Find N 5G’s foldable nature, it seems there’ll be a facility to use this camera to take better-than-usual selfies.

While we were big fans of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, there’s no denying that its camera system wasn’t quite up to the level of the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra. Oppo, on the other hand, doesn’t seem to be scaling anything back – unless the imminent Oppo Find X4 Pro takes things to the next level, of course.

Back in October we received another strong indication that an Oppo foldable was in the works, with an online tip pointing to a 7.8-inch or 8-inch device with a 2K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

We also heard that the device would run on a Snapdragon 888, but as the months roll on that’s seeming more and more risky. If you’re going to launch an expensive foldable phone, you really don’t want your core component to be out of date at release. Just ask Microsoft.