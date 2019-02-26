Oppo explains why it hasn’t yet made a folding phone

Folding phones are getting a whole lot of attention at MWC 2019, so much so that you can be forgiven for thinking that all of the major smartphone players here have jumped on the bandwagon. They have not.

In fact, so far only Samsung, Huawei and Royole have actually shown off foldable handsets that you’ll be able to buy. Oppo is one of many smartphone manufacturers that haven’t yet launched a folding phone, and the company has explained why.

“We know that a lot of smartphone manufacturers are working on developing foldable smartphones,” said Chuck Wang, Oppo’s product manager, out here in Barcelona.

“Oppo takes into account a lot of factors, like consumer demand and engineering limitations. We’re not ready for foldable technology just yet.”

Simple. The Huawei Mate X has undoubtedly been the star attraction of MWC 2019. It’s something we’ve never seen before, and looks so much more promising than the Samsung Galaxy Fold.

However, we haven’t yet had the chance to use either of the two handsets and, until we do, we genuinely won’t know how useful − and usable − the new form factor is.

Oppo is instead preparing to dive into the 5G pool, using its MWC press conference to announce that its first 5G phone is on the way.

It doesn’t have a name yet (well, not officially), but Oppo says it will feature a Snapdragon 855 processor, the Snapdragon X50 modem and an incredible 10x lossless zoom triple camera array.

It pulled the covers off a prototype of its upcoming 5G handset, the Oppo Find X 5G, in late 2018. It’s a direct follow-up to the Oppo Find X, and was on show at the 2018 China Mobile Global Partners Conference. The prototype also happens to be powered by the Snapdragon 855 and X50 5G modem.

