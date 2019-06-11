Oppo’s foldable smartphone will solve key Samsung Galaxy Fold problem

Oppo has filed a patent for a new foldable phone, and it’s solved one of the problems that haunted the Samsung Galaxy Fold.

One of the key problems for the Samsung Galaxy Fold was that it featured a huge intrusive notch for selfie cameras on the inside of its book-like design. However, a patent recently filed by Oppo reveals its plan to solve this issue by engineering a pop-up selfie camera, leaving a pristine full-screen tablet-like display when the phone is unfurled.

It’s far from the first time Oppo has dabbled in cameras of this sort — the Find X and the Reno 10x Zoom both had pop-up selfie snappers. We were impressed by this trailblazing design in our reviews, and the technology is becoming more widespread — even making an appearance on the flagship OnePlus 7 Pro.

Far from resting on its laurels, Oppo is still designing innovative solutions, having recently showed off a prototype for an under-screen selfie camera. Once perfected this should be the ideal solution to the notch problem, without the compromise of a potentially vulnerable pop-up camera unit.

Of course, there were more problems than just the notch for the Samsung Galaxy Fold. After several days with the device, reviewers found that the screen malfunctioned and became inoperable; one possible cause was the removal of a plastic screen protector. Since then, pre-orders have been refunded and there is no set release date for it in the near future.

Huawei has made plans to capitalise on Samsung’s ill-fated experiment. Named the Huawei Mate X, this smartphone folds over in the opposite direction to the Samsung device and has 5G connectivity: it is expected to be released in the third quarter of 2019 in the UK, with a starting price of €2299 (~£2050/$2600).