Oppo foldable tipped to take on Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

Oppo is working on a foldable phone that could give the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 some serious competition, according to a recent tip.

Samsung’s larger foldable phone is one of our favourite phones of the year so far, but Oppo could well be planning to one-up its Android rival. That’s according to claims from established Weibo tipster Digital Chat Station.

According to the leaker, Oppo is making a phone with a 7.8 to 8-inch foldable OLED display. That screen will have a 2K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. So far, so Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3.

The similarities continue with a reported Snapdragon 888 processor. Given that every Android flagship worth its salt runs that chip in 2021, that’s not such a turn up for the books, but it does suggest that we could be seeing the phone soon. After all, Qualcomm is likely to release its next generation follow-up chip by the end of the year.

Where the Oppo foldable could conceivably distinguish itself from its illustrious rival is in the camera department. With a reported 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor leading the charge, its main camera could conceivably be the match of the Oppo Find X3 Pro.

One area where the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 didn’t quite live up to its premium billing was in the camera department, with less-than-stellar hardware.

This main sensor will be accompanied by a 32MP front-facing camera, though there’s no news on whether this will match the Galaxy Z Fold 3’s in-display trick. We kind of hope that it won’t, given how poor-quality it turned out to be.

The tipster also mentions that the Oppo foldable will run on ColorOS 12 layered over Android 11. Given that Android 12 is rolling out now, that again points to an imminent release.

There have been rumours of an Oppo foldable for a couple of years now, but the company has previously downplayed the viability of such a project. Now we could finally be set to see the brand make its foldable move.