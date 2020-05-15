OnePlus’ take on AirPods could arrive alongside OnePlus Z in July

OnePlus is reportedly planning on entering the true wireless buds arena with its interpretation on the form-factor made famous by Apple’s AirPods thought to be coming soon.

Now reports claim OnePlus might have them ready to go by July, around the rumoured release of the mid-range OnePlus Z smartphone. Prominent Twitter leaker Max J. – who has previous when it comes to OnePlus rumours – posted a graphic showing a set of wireless buds accompanied by one word: July.

In a later tweet, the leaker points out the image shows the actual design of the product rather than just an illustration. The imagery does look an awful-lot like the first-generation AirPods model with those elongated stems, so it’ll be interesting to see how they look in the flesh.

Back in December Max J. was among the first people to predict OnePlus was working on some true wireless AirPods rivals.

Overall, he has a decent track record when it comes to OnePlus leaks, but he did inform 9to5Google (via DM) that this information derives from a newer source. It’s not clear whether this is the same source that informed the leaker of plans to launch the OnePlus Z in July.

So what could we expect from a pair of OnePlus true wireless buds? Well, we were pretty impressed with the OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2 headphones, so there’s no reason to doubt the company couldn’t repeat the feat with a pair of buds.

Our reviewer gave the product 4/5 stars and called them: “solid wireless earphones with great upper-mid texture and general comfort.”

The offer USB-C charging, Bluetooth 5.0 and an impressive 14-hour battery life. We were disappointed with the lack of water resistance, but other than that they were a solid release at a decent price. We’re yet to review the OnePlus Bullets Z headphones released last month, but all indications are these buds won’t disappoint either.

