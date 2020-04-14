OnePlus fires off Bullets Wireless Z announcement alongside OnePlus 8

OnePlus just live-streamed the announcement of its OnePlus 8 series phone series, but another key part of the presentation caught our attention. The company is releasing yet another AirPods competitor, the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z, to follow its previous release the OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2.

The OnePlus mantra is ‘Never Settle’ and the Chinese tech brand seems to hope consumers won’t settle for the expensive price points many competing wireless earbuds are selling at. The company is offering the Bullets Wireless Z at the pretty reasonable price of £69. Yes, it’s not half as cheap as a solid pair of wired headphones, but it’s a great price tag compared to the £159 AirPods.

OnePlus says the headphones have “incredibly low latency” and charge impressively quickly, as OnePlus explained in a press release: “Bullets Wireless Z is OnePlus’ new take on the popular wireless earphones designed to satisfy musical cravings and simplify the listening experience. With a quick 10-minute charge, these lightweight and compact earbuds provide music playback for up to 10 hours, while a full charge provides up to 20 hours of battery life. They come in multiple colours options: black, blue, mint and oat.”

OnePlus’s track record when it comes to earphones is solid. We were impressed when we got our hands on the company’s previous pair of wireless earphones, the Bullets Wireless 2, giving them a four star rating. Hopefully the new Bullets Wireless Z will measure up to the standard.

Our reviewer, Andrew Williams, said: “The OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2 are an update to the original Bullets Wireless. They’re mid-priced earphones with some superb techy features. They also sport one of the best designs you’ll find at the price for use whilst running.

“The OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2 are a more-or-less linear improvement of the original Bullets Wireless. They cost more; they sound better; plus the hardware design is excellent in most respects. Inconsistent texture and weight through the mids stops them from approaching a “best-in-class” plaudit, though.”

