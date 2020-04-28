OnePlus Z setting up July battle with iPhone SE 2 and Pixel 4a?

The mid-range OnePlus Z smartphone, often dubbed the OnePlus 8 Lite, could be in line for a July release, according to one active Twitter leaker.

The handset was tipped to launch at the OnePlus 8 event earlier this month, leading to speculation over whether it’ll arrive at all, amid the ongoing global situation. However, a tweet from Max J (who has previous in this area) may be hinting at a July release for the company’s efforts to challenge the iPhone SE and forthcoming Google Pixel 4a.

The tweet features a graphic showing a large ‘Z’ in the centre of the phone with the words ‘July’ and ‘2020’ either side. While he doesn’t explicitly mention the OnePlus Z, the inference is obvious.

This isn’t the first time we’ve heard the July window floated either. The young whippersnapper of the Twitter leaker world Ishan Agarwal predicted a July release way back on March 4.

So what should we expect from the first mid-range entry in recent OnePlus history? It’s thought the price tag may hover somewhere around the £400 mark, making it significantly more affordable than the OnePlus 8, which starts at £599.

A 6.4-inch AMOLED display with an under-display fingerprint sensor has also been tipped, along with a 90Hz refresh rate. The latter feature would be quite surprising given the expected price point.

Reports have also suggested a dual camera model with a 48-megapixel main sensor combined with a 12-megapixel secondary camera. If you’re expecting a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 flagship processor, you might want to temper those expectations because a mid-range MediaTek processor has been mooted.

Elsewhere we might get a 4,000mAh battery that can be replenished by WarpCharge 30T technology. We’d be surprised to see 5G here though.

Do you think the OnePlus Z could take on the iPhone SE with its A13 processor? Or outsell the Pixel 4a? Let us know @trustedreviews on Twitter.

