OnePlus Z: All there is to know about the iPhone SE 2 rival

A new OnePlus phone, rumoured to called OnePlus Z, is apparently coming soon. Here’s everything we know so far about the phone, including price, release date and specs.

The OnePlus brand was first renowned as a flagship killer, but these days with rising specifications and prices, it can be hard to tell the difference between phones such as the OnePlus 8 Pro and other brands’ premium phones. Despite our high praise for these recent top-tier devices, it’s still somewhat reassuring to see the former underdog reportedly return to its roots with a true mid-ranger, the OnePlus Z.

OnePlus Z – Release Date

Initially speculated to be dubbed the OnePlus 8 Lite, we had anticipated that it would have been launched alongside the OnePlus 8 series. However, now that rumours have revealed its purported nickname, which represents a significant break from the main series, it makes perfect sense for it to have a separate release date.

In-the-know Twitter tipster @OnLeaks also indicated that the phone’s launch was actually affected by the coronavirus pandemic:

@OnLeaks predicted that the device would be released “in the summer”, fellow leaker Ishan Agarwal has claimed that the device will be unveiled “by July”. So it looks like we’ll have to wait a few months longer to see the device’s official debut.

OnePlus Z – Price

The OnePlus 8 is currently the cheapest option in the brand’s range, and it costs £599/$699. Being a more-budget friendly option, the OnePlus Z is certain to undercut this price, and is surely likely to retail nearer the £419 price established by the new iPhone SE.

This appears to be confirmed by Twitter tipster Ishan Agarwal, who amongst other claims seems to have ascertained that the OnePlus X will retail at “around £400 in the UK”.

OnePlus Z – Design

We first heard of this device back in December 2019, when its name was unknown (or presumed to be the OnePlus 8 Lite). It seems likely that this is what the OnePlus Z will look like:

As you can see it looks to have a chunky camera module on the rear panel, which has a glossy finish, while a punch-hole camera adorns the top of the screen. A little surprisingly for a phone at this price point, it appears to lack a 3.5mm headphone jack.

OnePlus Z – Screen

The OnePlus Z is said to have a 6.4-inch AMOLED display, which will host an under-display fingerprint scanner for secure unlocking. Agarwal adds that the screen will have a 90Hz refresh rate, which would represent quite the coup for a handset at this price point; this enhanced specification should ensure smoother scrolling that matches last year’s OnePlus 7T Pro flagship.

OnePlus Z – Camera

Judging from the video above, that large camera module houses just two sensors, plus the flash.

Reportedly this set-up consists of a 48-megapixel main sensor, plus a 12-megapixel secondary snapper (likely to be an ultrawide lens). Historically OnePlus cameras have not performed as well as the rest of the package, but it seems promising that this device appears to share the same camera set-up as the OnePlus 8, minus the macro camera that we described as “rubbish” in our review. Overall we found that camera set-up to be good for a mid-ranger, so we reckon it’s likely that the OnePlus Z will perform well given its price point.

OnePlus Z – Specs

We’ve also got a healthy idea of the other specs to expect from the OnePlus Z. Ishan Agarwal, as quoted earlier, expects that this phone will miss out on the Snapdragon 865 chipset toted by the other units in the range. not only does this mean it will miss out such high performance but it will also likely miss out on 5G connectivity.

In its place, the OnePlus Z said to have a MediaTek chip; this manufacturer is usually associated with budget phones, so it’s unlikely to hit the heights of performance for which OnePlus is widely recognised. While the price point seems predetermined to compete with the iPhone SE, this is a way that it will fall far short of Apple’s handset, which boasts a powerhouse A13 Bionic chip.

On top of that, 91mobiles and @OnLeaks report that the device will boast a 4000mAh battery, an impressive capacity that should ensure decent levels of endurance; and when it’s time to recharge, the same source claims that it will boast WarpCharge 30T technology to get juiced back up in short order.

