OnePlus might be making some true-wireless AirPod rivals

We might not have specifics yet, but it looks like OnePlus is working on some truly wireless buds.

A recent Tweet from tipster Max J. revealed some fairly vague concept images, allegedly leaked from the company. The image doesn’t give us much to go on. Rather than a sneak peek at a design, we’ve instead got a bunch of ambiguous words printed around the sentence ‘Listen without cords in your way.’ We’re hoping that this means we’ll soon be treated to a completely wire-free version of the OnePlus Bullets headphones.

When we reviewed the Bullets Wireless 2 earlier this year, we were impressed by the design and, most importantly, the price. The solid neckband design was a great feature for runners, but it would be nice to see a completely cord-free version for those of us who hate untangling wires.

The one thing that did feel it was missing in these headphones was the inclusion of any noise-cancelling tech. Without this feature, it doesn’t feel like any new Bullets could rival the likes of AirPods or even the Samsung Galaxy Buds.

The Bullets 2 also lacked any kind of water-resistance, but this should be less of a sticking-point for most casual listeners.

Although OnePlus hasn’t confirmed if it’s developing truly wireless buds just yet, it feels like a natural step for the company. True-wireless audio products like the AirPods are hugely popular and the market is rapidly growing – it seems unlikely that OnePlus wouldn’t want to take a bite out of that apple.

The company is probably best-known for creating “flagship-killer” phones that cram in some premium features for a very reasonable price. It would be great to see the same market model applied to something as idolised (and pricey) as Apple’s AirPods Pro.

