OnePlus Pad Go and OnePlus Watch 2 coming to Europe very soon

OnePlus has announced that the OnePlus Pad Go and the OnePlus Watch 2 will be coming to Europe in less than a week.

The OnePlus Pad Go is an affordable tablet that initially launched in Asia last year, which the OnePlus Watch 2 is a classy WearOS smartwatch that was unveiled at MWC in February.

Now OnePlus has confirmed that these two smart devices will be available to Europeans from April 23.

Though the name of the OnePlus Pad Go might suggest a more compact take on the OnePlus Pad, it’s actually a similarly sized 11.35-inch tablet. The key difference here is affordability, with the new model rolling back some of the specs to meet a lower – albeit as yet undisclosed – price. You can already drop a £1 deposit to reserve the tablet on the OnePlus website.

It features a sharp 2.4K (2408 x 1720) 90Hz LCD, an 8,000mAh battery with 33W charging, Dolby Atmos sound, and 128GB of expandable storage. It’s powered by a more modest MediaTek Helio G99 processor with 8GB of RAM.

As for the OnePlus Watch 2, it comes to Europe in an exclusive lifestyle edition, though we’ll need to wait for the official April 23 launch to learn exactly what that entails, as well as for pricing information.

Otherwise, we have a very good idea what to expect, having reviewed the OnePlus Watch 2 already. It packs a 1.43-inch circular display into a classy stainless steel case.

The stand-out feature here is a dual-processor configuration. While the Snapdragon W5 does the heavy lifting, there’s also a more efficient BES2700 chip for tasks like displaying notifications. The result of this is much stronger battery life than most of its peers, extending to up to 100 hours – that’s four whole days.

You also get dual-frequency GPS and a host of health and fitness tracking features.

We awarded the OnePlus Watch 2 a strong 4 out of 5 in our review, so we’re looking forward to seeing it in this new guise here in Europe. Again, we’ll need to wait for the April 23 launch for pricing information.