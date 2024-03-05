Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

OnePlus Nord 5 spec leaks point to some tempting mid-range upgrades

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Details of the OnePlus Nord 5, the next mid-range smartphone from the Oppo-owned Chinese sub-brand, have leaked online.

Established leakers Digital Chat Station and Shashir have taken to their respective social media platforms to confirm the existence of, and reveal key information about, the OnePlus Nord 5.

First things first, let’s quickly address that name. What happened to the OnePlus Nord 4? Chinese tech companies often skip the numeral ‘4’ in their products because of its negative significance in local culture, hence the OnePlus Nord 5 following directly on from the OnePlus Nord 3 (pictured above).

Anyway, back to those specs. It seems the Nord 5 is going to be fronted by an extremely sharp 6.74-inch 1.5K OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. We’ve seen such ‘1.5K’ displays (which sit in between FHD and QHD) a few times already this year, in phones like the Poco X6 Pro and indeed the OnePlus 12R.

Both sources claim that said display won’t be the same 8T LTPO as the OnePlus 12 range, meaning it probably won’t be as efficient or bright.

MacBook Air M1 is now at a clearance price

MacBook Air M1 is now at a clearance price

Apple’s MacBook Air M1 (2020) can be nabbed for under £800 with Amazon essentially putting it on clearance.

  • Amazon
  • Was £999
  • £779.97
View Deal

In terms of design, we can apparently expect a glass back with a “silver glass texture” (via machine translation) combined with a plastic frame, which is very mid-range, while we’re also promised “razor thin bezels” around that screen.

The OnePlus Nord 5 will be powered by a Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 3, it seems, which should supply some quality mid-range oomph together with up to 16GB of RAM. Its stamina should be impressive too, courtesy of a larger-than-normal 5500mAh battery.

You can expect the same camera set-up as the OnePlus 12R, which would mean a strong Sony IMX890 50MP main sensor with OIS, accompanied by two significantly lower grade components in an 8MP ultra-wide and a 2MP macro.

Last year’s OnePlus Nord 3 launch was a bit of a damp squib here in the UK, with an opaque launch schedule that saw it coming to market late and somewhat unexpectedly. Hopefully the brand is more on it with the Nord 5.

You might like…

Finally Instagram will spare your blushes with DM editing

Finally Instagram will spare your blushes with DM editing

Chris Smith 12 hours ago
Pixel Feature Drop for March is a treasure drove for Google device lovers

Pixel Feature Drop for March is a treasure drove for Google device lovers

Chris Smith 14 hours ago
iPhone web apps to survive in iOS 17.4 after all

iPhone web apps to survive in iOS 17.4 after all

Chris Smith 4 days ago
How to watch AEW Revolution: Stream Sting’s last match in the UK

How to watch AEW Revolution: Stream Sting’s last match in the UK

Chris Smith 4 days ago
Spotify comes for Audible with new audiobook subscription

Spotify comes for Audible with new audiobook subscription

Chris Smith 4 days ago
When can I stream Dune Part Two at home?

When can I stream Dune Part Two at home?

Chris Smith 4 days ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words