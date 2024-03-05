OnePlus Nord 5 spec leaks point to some tempting mid-range upgrades

Details of the OnePlus Nord 5, the next mid-range smartphone from the Oppo-owned Chinese sub-brand, have leaked online.

Established leakers Digital Chat Station and Shashir have taken to their respective social media platforms to confirm the existence of, and reveal key information about, the OnePlus Nord 5.

First things first, let’s quickly address that name. What happened to the OnePlus Nord 4? Chinese tech companies often skip the numeral ‘4’ in their products because of its negative significance in local culture, hence the OnePlus Nord 5 following directly on from the OnePlus Nord 3 (pictured above).

Anyway, back to those specs. It seems the Nord 5 is going to be fronted by an extremely sharp 6.74-inch 1.5K OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. We’ve seen such ‘1.5K’ displays (which sit in between FHD and QHD) a few times already this year, in phones like the Poco X6 Pro and indeed the OnePlus 12R.

Both sources claim that said display won’t be the same 8T LTPO as the OnePlus 12 range, meaning it probably won’t be as efficient or bright.

In terms of design, we can apparently expect a glass back with a “silver glass texture” (via machine translation) combined with a plastic frame, which is very mid-range, while we’re also promised “razor thin bezels” around that screen.

The OnePlus Nord 5 will be powered by a Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 3, it seems, which should supply some quality mid-range oomph together with up to 16GB of RAM. Its stamina should be impressive too, courtesy of a larger-than-normal 5500mAh battery.

You can expect the same camera set-up as the OnePlus 12R, which would mean a strong Sony IMX890 50MP main sensor with OIS, accompanied by two significantly lower grade components in an 8MP ultra-wide and a 2MP macro.

Last year’s OnePlus Nord 3 launch was a bit of a damp squib here in the UK, with an opaque launch schedule that saw it coming to market late and somewhat unexpectedly. Hopefully the brand is more on it with the Nord 5.