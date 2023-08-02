Confirmed: The OnePlus Nord 3 is coming to the UK after all

Good news, Brits – the OnePlus Nord 3 is coming to the UK after all.

After launching globally last month, we were greeted by the disappointing news that the OnePlus Nord 3 wasn’t going to be made available in the UK due to unspecified “fulfilment challenges”. “Nord 3 is not scheduled to go on sale in the UK at all but it’s possible that changes in the future,” was the official company line at the time.

Now the company appears to have solved those logistical issues, with the company confirming that the OnePlus Nord 3 is indeed going to be coming to the UK. In fact, it’s available to pre-order right now from the OnePlus website, with a price of £499, and full availability set for August 17 at 10am BST.

Apparently, the first batch will be limited, so you’d better get in fast if you want one of these first units. OnePlus has confirmed that it’s “actively working to bring more stock to the UK”.

There’s been a lot of speculation about the OnePlus brand’s (and that of parent company Oppo) ongoing presence in the UK and Europe, but OnePlus seems to be keen to put those murmurings to rest.”We would also like to reaffirm that OnePlus remains committed to the UK and will continue to launch more products in the region,” a company spokesperson told us.

That’s good news all round. The OnePlus 11 is one of our favourite flagship phones of 2023 so far, while last year’s OnePlus Nord 2T – the immediate predecessor of the OnePlus Nord 3 – was “one of the best affordable mid-range Android handsets” of 2022.

The OnePlus Nord 3 appears to continue the good work, with a flagship-grade Sony IMX890 image sensor (the same as the OnePlus 11) and a speedy new Dimensity 9000 5G chip.