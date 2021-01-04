OnePlus 9 Pro could set wireless charging speed records

OnePlus was kinda late to the wireless charging party, but now it looks like the company could set new standards for cable-free smartphone replenishment.

According to a report from the reliable OnePlus leaker Max Jamboor, the forthcoming OnePlus 9 Pro will offer 45W wireless charging. That would be a marked improvement on the 30W wireless charging available on 2020’s OnePlus 8 Pro, via one of the company’s wireless chargers.

That model enabled the phone to be charged by 50% in less than half an hour, so we could expect even greater speeds if today’s report comes to fruition.

Interestingly via his Voice account, Jamboor asserts the regular OnePlus 9 phone will offer wireless charging too, which was missing from the OnePlus 8 last year and even the late 2020 OnePlus 8T. It doesn’t seem likely OnePlus will offer the same 45W speeds as tipped for the Pro model.

Interestingly, the leaker says the OnePlus 9 Pro will also benefit from a reverse wireless charging feature, akin to many recent Samsung Galaxy releases. He says the speeds will be much more limited, but could quickly add a little extra juice to wireless headphones, a smartwatch, or a friend’s phone.

The report comes with other speculation claiming the wired charging could be as 65W for the OnePlus 9 Pro, as was also featured on the OnePlus 8T handset.

The company has already added 5G connectivity and 120Hz displays, as well as bringing Android 11 to the OnePlus 8T. We’re also expecting the OnePlus 9 series to offer the new Snapdragon 888 mobile platform, as well as further improvements to the camera technology, which still sits slightly below other flagships on the market.

Recent speculation has suggested we may see the OnePlus 9 range released in the early part of the year in order to keep pace with the Samsung Galaxy S21 range, which will be launched on January 14 at an Unpacked event.