The 6GHz Wi-Fi band could soon be made available to the public following the news the Federal Communication Commission (FFC) has put forward a draft to allow for unlicensed devices to take advantage of the new network speeds.

This is big news for just about everyone, and yet most people probably don’t know much about 6GHz Wi-Fi at all. What is it, how will you benefit from it, and what do you need to take advantage of it?

We’ve put together this guide to answer these questions in layman’s terms, so you can get just as excited as those who are fluent in tech jargon.

What is 6GHz Wi-Fi?

6Ghz Wi-Fi is a new frequency band, seeing increased speeds and reduced latency compared to the currently used 2.4 GHz and 5GHz channels.

This means you will experience significantly faster internet speeds when connected to a 6GHz Wi-Fi band, resulting in quicker download speeds and more reliable connections when live streaming or playing video games online etc.

The 6GHz Wi-Fi band is capable of a 160MHz (transmission speed) performance, which is double that of the 80MHz limitation of 5GHz and eight times faster than the 20MHz of 2.4GHz.

While it’s good news that throughput is increased and latency reduced, there is one drawback, as the range is dramatically reduced. This means a router using a 2.4GHz or 5GHz channel will offer better coverage, ensuring devices can connect to the signal even if they’re a good distance away.

The 6GHz Wi-Fi band is currently unavailable for the public though, with only those with a specific purpose (e.g. operating a radio station) qualifying for a license. This means you won’t find consumer products that can support the Wi-Fi band right now, but that could change soon.

The Federal Communication Commission believes that making 1200MHz of the spectrum available for unlicensed use wouldn’t severely impact the current infrastructure, and would allow the public to take advantage of the faster Wi-Fi band. A decision will be made on 23rd April to determine whether the spectrum will be opened up for public use.

What is Wi-Fi 6e?

Wi-Fi 6e is the new terminology to signify that a router is capable of using the 6GHz band.

The Wi-Fi Alliance decided to introduce this new terminology to avoid confusion for potential router buyers, as not every Wi-Fi 6 router will support the 6GHz band. The “e” in Wi-Fi 6e doesn’t stand for anything specific and is purely just a differentiator

This all means that if you do want to take advantage of the new speeds offered by the 6GHz Wi-Fi band, you’ll almost definitely need to upgrade your router. Only specific devices support the Wi-FI 6 standard too, with select modern laptops and smartphones in an exclusive group – even current video game consoles won’t benefit here.

So even if 6GHz Wi-Fi gets the green light on 23rd April, you’ll likely still have to wait a while before you’ll be able to benefit from the increased throughput and reduced latency. That said, supported devices are expected to launch sooner rather than later, and there is no doubt that this is the future of wireless internet connectivity.

