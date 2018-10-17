After weeks of uncertainty, it can now be confirmed that the OnePlus 6‘s Android Pie update is available to download in the UK – but there’s bad news for owners of older OnePlus devices like the OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T.

OnePlus has officially sounded the klaxon and announced that its Android Pie update for the OnePlus 6 is now live in the UK.

We first heard reports of the OnePlus 6 getting Android Pie back in September, but it more stop than start for the rollout, as it became apparent that Britain wasn’t one of the regions privy to the update.

But that’s all changed and OnePlus has revealed that the Android Pie upgrade is good-to-go for UK owners of the firm’s current flagship – soon to be supplanted to the OnePlus 6T though it may be.

The OnePlus 6 Android Pie download clocks in at about 1.5GB, should you need to free up some space, with new features including Do No Disturb mode, gesture navigation, and a refreshed UI design.

How to download Android Pie for the OnePlus 6

You can check for the updating by navigating to Settings > System Updates and hitting the ‘Check for Updates’ option. You should then be prompted to commence the download of OnePlus’ OxygenOS 9.0.01, which packs all the Android Pie sweetness you’ve been waiting for.

That’s the good news.

The bad news is that users of older OnePlus phones are still out in the cold when it comes to getting Android 9, with the Chinese handset manufacturer quietly breaking the news on Weibo through CEO Pete Lau. The devices left in the lurch include the OnePlus 5T, OnePlus 5, OnePlus 3T and the OnePlus 3.

There’s no timeline for Android Pie rollout to those handsets, either, or explanation as to why the delay is happening – but it’s hardly surprising and we can only assume that tweaking the new software to run smoothly on the older hardware is taking longer than expected.

Have you downloaded Android Pie for the OnePlus 6 in the UK?