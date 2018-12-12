The OnePlus 6T launched with Android 9 Pie, and the OnePlus 6 got the treat-filled Google update back in September. Now it’s time for the company’s 2017 handsets to get the goods, and OnePlus has announced that both the 5 and 5T can get Android 9 Pie today.

If you’re already enrolled in OnePlus’ Open Beta programme, the update should arrive on your device as an ‘over the air’ (OTA) update, but if not you’ll need to opt in and download the relevant ROM from here.

Before you rush out to do that though, it’s worth noting the warning given on the official OnePlus forums from Manu Jain, the company’s Global Product Operations Manager. “Please keep in mind that this is a beta software,” he wrote. “These builds are sometimes not as stable as our official OTAs generally are. By installing this update, you accept the potential risks. And please remember to tell us about any bugs you may find using the bug report forums.”

Still, there are enough perks for plenty to overrule the risks and try the beta anyway. Android 9 Pie brings a whole host of perks to the smartphone experience, including app actions, adaptive battery, gesture navigation and a new material design.

If you’re still beavering away with the OnePlus 3 or 3T, and looking enviously at this news, then don’t despair. The company revealed back in July that the two-year-old handsets would be getting Android 9 Pie as well – although there’s no date on this as yet. Anything pre-3, however, and you’ll have to look for unofficial ways of enjoying Google’s latest OS.

