OnePlus 12 display should get absurdly bright

More details have emerged concerning the imminent OnePlus 12, including the point that it will have an extraordinarily bright display.

There’s been some incremental one-upmanship in the smartphone display brightness wars of late, with the Google Pixel 8 Pro hitting 2,400 nits, which is ahead of the iPhone 15 Pro Max (2,000 nits) and just shy of the Oppo Find X6 (2,500 nits).

That latter fact is perhaps telling, because it seems the Oppo-owned company OnePlus is about to blow everyone out of the water. According to another Weibo post from OnePlus China president Li Jie, the OnePlus 12 display will hit an astonishing 4,500 nits.

Of course, there’s some exaggeration in such ‘peak’ claims, as a display only needs to be able to achieve this figure in a tiny portion of the display. You won’t be getting 4,500 nits in general conditions, and your eyeballs will likely thank you for it.

Even so, it seems very likely that the OnePlus 12 will be hitting an unprecedented level of brightness when it finally rolls out over the coming months.

In a separate Weibo post, reliable leaker Digital Chat Station seems to be claiming that the OnePlus 12 can hit 1,722 nits in more general conditions. That’s still hugely impressive.

Yesterday we brought you the news that the OnePlus 12 will correct our biggest gripe with the OnePlus 11 (pictured above), and will restore wireless charging to the package.

We’ll know more come December 5, when the OnePlus 12 makes its China debut.