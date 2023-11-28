OnePlus 12 confirmed to fix our biggest OnePlus 11 issue

It’s been confirmed that the forthcoming OnePlus 12 will fix what was arguably the single biggest issue with the OnePlus 11.

We love the OnePlus 11 (pictured) for its flagship qualities and approachable pricing, but it has always bugged us that it lacks wireless charging. Now OnePlus has confirmed that the OnePlus 12 will indeed reinstate this fundamental flagship feature.

OnePlus China president Li Jie has taken to Weibo ahead of the OnePlus 12’s December 5 unveiling, where he has confirmed that wireless charging will form part of the package.

If you’ve been keeping one eye on the smartphone rumour mill, this shouldn’t come as a huge surprise. Around a month ago we brought you the news from a pair of trusted tipsters that the OnePlus 12 was likely to restore wireless charging.

Elsewhere in his lengthy post, Li Jie runs through some other stand-out specs, some of which had already been confirmed or rumoured. There’s an all-new 50MP Sony LYT-808 image sensor and a “new generation of super light and shadow imaging system” (quote via machine translation) that’s been developed with Hasselblad.

We can also expect a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, “an eye protection solution that has never been seen in the industry”, and an IR blaster, among other things.

Throughout his post, Li Jie repeatedly returns to the suggestion that despite its plain name, the OnePlus 12 is a Pro-level product. Adding wireless charging certainly makes such claims more convincing than they were with the OnePlus 11.