OnePlus 10 Ultra premium flagship could be incoming

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

OnePlus could be planning its first ever premium flagship, or a OnePlus 10 Ultra, according to fresh claims.

Tipster Yogesh Brar has taken to Twitter to reveal a few tasty morsels concerning OnePlus’s plans for 2022.

It’s fair to say that the OnePlus 10 Pro has hardly set the tech world alight so far, thanks to combination of a China-only initial launch and a fairly underwhelming feature set. We’ve also been questioning where the vanilla OnePlus 10 is in all this. Is the OnePlus 10 Pro really the only phone in the range?

This latest tip seems to address many of these concerns. It seems as if OnePlus is gearing up to launch its first Ultra flagship, which we’re taking to mean a phone that mixes it with the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, the Xiaomi 12 Ultra, and the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

In other words, a super-sized phone with bleeding-edge camera tech and a hefty four-figure price tag.

It’s interesting that Brar claims this OnePlus 10 Ultra is “in the EVT phase right now”. EVT stands for Engineering Verification Testing, which is an early form of testing performed on prototype devices.

Also interesting is the previous statement that an unspecified OnePlus flagship will carry Oppo’s MariSilicon X chip in the second half of 2022. This chip is a Neural Processing Unit (NPU) that will enhance the camera capabilities of the Oppo Find X5 series.

Oppo now effectively owns and operates OnePlus as a sub-brand, and we already know that the Oppo Find X5 Pro will carry the Hasselblad camera branding that debuted in the OnePlus 9 Pro. Now it seems that this signature brand-sharing will work both ways.

