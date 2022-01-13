Oppo Find X5 Pro gets a big spec leak

We appear to have received the most comprehensive spec leak yet for the Oppo Find X5 Pro, or as it was formerly referred to, the Oppo Find X4 Pro.

In case you missed it (don’t worry, we did too), it seems the online leaker consensus has shifted on the naming of the follow-up to 2021’s Oppo Find X3 series. Given the Chinese aversion to the number four, it’s claimed that the next major Oppo flagship range will be called the Oppo Find X5.

If you’re wondering how that makes sense when the company launched the Oppo Reno 4 Pro in 2020, we’d urge you to let it go. That way madness lies.

With the nomenclature nonsense out of the way, let’s talk about specs, baby. Popular tipster Digital Chat Station has spilled an extensive spec list for the Oppo Find X5 Pro on Chinese social network Weibo.

The post has since been deleted, but Twitterer Abhishek Yadav helpfully took a screen grab for posterity. Much of it has been leaked before, but it’s good to see it all bundled together.

It seems the artist formerly known as Oppo Find X4 Pro will feature a 6.7-inch 2K AMOLED LTPO 2.0 display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The camera system will incorporate a 50MP Sony IMX766 wide sensor with OIS, a second 50MP IMX766 ultra-wide, and a 13MP telephoto. In other words, exactly the same camera system as the Oppo Find X3 Pro, minus the weird (but cool) 3MP microscope camera.

As previously confirmed, it’ll run on a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, but the post also mentions the MariSilicon X neural processing unit (NPU). Oppo announced this in December, and it should boost the Find X5 Pro’s image-capturing abilities considerably with ability to conduct real-time 4K AI processing and 20bit HDR fusion in RAW at pixel level.

The phone will be backed by a 5000mAh battery. On the charging front we’ll be getting 80W wired and 50W wireless.

It’s very similar to the OnePlus 10 Pro, we have to say. Given that the two companies have essentially become one since last year’s flagships, that’s perhaps no surprise.