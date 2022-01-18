 large image

Oppo Find X5 Pro set for Hasselblad camera branding

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Oppo’s next flagship phone, the Oppo Find X5 Pro, will apparently feature Hasselblad branding.

As if the Oppo Find X5 Pro wasn’t already shaping up to be very similar indeed to the OnePlus 10 Pro, we’ve just learned that it’s likely to pinch one of the latter’s key unique features.

Twitter tipster Abhishek Tadav has posted what appear to be images of the final Oppo Find X5 Pro hardware out in the wild. Given that the phone looks quite a lot like the Oppo Find X3 Pro (pictured) before it, perhaps the most notable feature with this shiny white model is the prominent Hasselblad branding on the rear of the phone.

The Swedish camera specialist lent its name, colour tuning expertise, and camera UI skills to OnePlus for last year’s OnePlus 9 Pro. Together with a tasty hardware bump, this resulted in the finest camera that OnePlus had ever put in a phone.

Now that fancy branding is coming over to Oppo, which really shouldn’t come as a great surprise. Oppo and OnePlus merged in 2021, effectively making the latter a sub-brand of the former.

OnePlus’s beloved Oxygen OS has already effectively been shifted to a mere custom UI layered over Oppo’s less beloved ColorOS, and early reports about the Oppo Find X5 and the OnePlus 10 Pro suggested that they were extremely close to one another.

While the camera systems are far from identical, the provision of the same Hasselblad tuning further serves to reduced a sense of differentiation between the two phones.

All of the other specs that are listed here have been reported before, including a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, a 5000mAh battery, and 80W wired charging.

They also appear to confirm that we’re losing the microscope camera that rather impressed us in the Oppo Find X3 Pro.

Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy
Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

