Oppo Find X5 Pro set for Hasselblad camera branding

Oppo’s next flagship phone, the Oppo Find X5 Pro, will apparently feature Hasselblad branding.

As if the Oppo Find X5 Pro wasn’t already shaping up to be very similar indeed to the OnePlus 10 Pro, we’ve just learned that it’s likely to pinch one of the latter’s key unique features.

Twitter tipster Abhishek Tadav has posted what appear to be images of the final Oppo Find X5 Pro hardware out in the wild. Given that the phone looks quite a lot like the Oppo Find X3 Pro (pictured) before it, perhaps the most notable feature with this shiny white model is the prominent Hasselblad branding on the rear of the phone.

The Swedish camera specialist lent its name, colour tuning expertise, and camera UI skills to OnePlus for last year’s OnePlus 9 Pro. Together with a tasty hardware bump, this resulted in the finest camera that OnePlus had ever put in a phone.

Now that fancy branding is coming over to Oppo, which really shouldn’t come as a great surprise. Oppo and OnePlus merged in 2021, effectively making the latter a sub-brand of the former.

OnePlus’s beloved Oxygen OS has already effectively been shifted to a mere custom UI layered over Oppo’s less beloved ColorOS, and early reports about the Oppo Find X5 and the OnePlus 10 Pro suggested that they were extremely close to one another.

While the camera systems are far from identical, the provision of the same Hasselblad tuning further serves to reduced a sense of differentiation between the two phones.

All of the other specs that are listed here have been reported before, including a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, a 5000mAh battery, and 80W wired charging.

They also appear to confirm that we’re losing the microscope camera that rather impressed us in the Oppo Find X3 Pro.