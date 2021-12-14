Oppo is taking image processing into its own hands with the MariSilicon X

Oppo took to the stage for its annual Inno Day keynote today to launch the first Oppo-made imaging NPU, the MariSilicon X.

The MariSilicon X is Oppo’s first self-designed NPU (or Neural Processing Unit) and is based on 6nm process technology.

The NPU is capable of delivering 18 TOPS of processing power and 11.6 TOPS per watt of power efficiency, offering 20 times faster 4K AI processing compared to that delivered by the NPU in Oppo’s current flagship Find X3 Pro without draining the battery life.

The MariSilicon X takes advantage of a dedicated tera-bps memory subsystem, which essentially means the NPU is able to make the most of its own computing power as it isn’t forced to share with the SoC.

The dedicated DDR offers an addition 8.5 GB/s (or 17%) of bandwidth and the multi-tier memory architecture also helps to cut down on delays and power consumption.

The MariSilicon X packs a powerful ISP capable of capturing images at a 20bit 120db dynamic range – that’s 4x greater than that on the Find X3 Pro. Images also have a contrast ratio of 1,000,000:1, which should help them appear more realistic.

The NPU performs real-time 4K AI processing and 20bit HDR fusion in RAW at pixel level, allowing it to create images with an 8db signal-to-noise ratio. The processor is also capable of delivering an 8.6db improvement in signal-to-noise ratio and a 1.7x improvement in texture quality thanks to its RGBW sensor, which allows for the separation and fusion of RGB and White signals.

Lastly, the MariSilicon X brings 4K AI HDR Night Video to an Android phone for the first time, using AI Noise Reduction algorithms to produce sharper videos, and a greater dynamic range and improved colour reproduction to create richer stills.

“With more than a decade of experience in pushing the boundaries of image technology, OPPO has been behind some of the biggest innovations in the industry when it comes to camera modules, lenses, and algorithms”, said Oppo senior director, Jiang Bo.

“Our new cutting-edge imaging NPU is the biggest leap we’ve taken so far, which brings more power to mobile imaging systems and will create an extraordinary experience for our users”.

Oppo also used the keynote to launch the Oppo Air Glass – a pair of Assisted Reality glasses that pack the company’s own, self-developed Spark Micro Projector.

The MariSilicon X will feature in the Find X series when the phones launch in the first quarter of 2022. The Oppo Air Glass will also launch in Q1 2022, however it’ll only be available in China at launch.