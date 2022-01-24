 large image

Samsung Galaxy 22 Ultra base model could take a rare step backwards – here’s how

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Samsung may be planning to launch a base model of the Galaxy S22 Ultra that carries the same price as its predecessor, only with less RAM on board.

According to a price leak from the noted tipster Roland Quandt (@rquandt) the European price for the S22 Ultra will begin at 1249 Euros, but with 8GB instead of 12GB.

If you want the 12GB version, which also comes with 256GB of storage as opposed to 128GB, will cost an extra 100 Euros. Quandt says the most expensive device in the entire range will be 1449 Euros and will come with 12GB RAM and 512GB storage, according to the leaker.

“Whoever said S22 series was to be cheaper, didn’t think of Covid, parts shortages and inflation,” Quandt wrote in his tweet over the weekend.

If these prices turn out to be official and translate to the UK it would make the Galaxy S22 Ultra the same price as the £1,149 predecessor, which came out last year. However, if you want the RAM as the 2021 model, you’ll probably have to fork out a little more money.

Samsung is hosting its Unpacked event next month where it’ll reveal the flagship series for 2022. The phones are already available to reserve, even though Samsung hasn’t confirmed when exactly it’ll take place.

“At Unpacked in February 2022, we’ll be unveiling the most note-worthy Galaxy devices yet. It’s the next generation of Galaxy S, bringing the best features of the Samsung Galaxy experience together into one incredible, epic device,” Samsung writes on the website for the event.

“It’s not just setting a standard. It’s completely rewriting the future of smartphones. This is the ultimate Ultra experience. Let’s break the rules together.”

Will you be upgrading your smartphone to one of the new Galaxy S22 series phones? Let us know @trustedreviews on Twitter.

Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews.
