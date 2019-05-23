Nvidia teases a ‘Super’ reveal ahead of Computex

Right before Computex 2019 is about to start, Nvidia has got everyone’s tongues wagging with a YouTube video teasing a ‘Super’ announcement.

What the teaser is referencing incredibly ambiguous, with the video giving little away, simply showing a new logo with the word ‘Super’ carved into a seemingly metallic slab.

The video is entitled ‘Something super is coming…’ but even the most perceptive detectives won’t be able to squeeze out any clues out of that – but we’ll have a go.

Related: Best graphics cards

Will it be a new Nvidia Shield Super? A new Nvidia Shield TV is rumoured to be in the works, so it could be that. Maybe the video refers to a Super-powerful update to real-time ray tracing?

Or, it could refer to a refresh of Nvidia’s current line-up of graphics cards.

Given that AMD is rumoured to be unleashing a pair of Navi GPUs at Computex, it could be that we’ll see refreshes of the current Turing-based 20 Series and 16 Series graphics cards, maybe with boosted clock and memory speeds.

Having already launched several gaming-focused graphics cards this year, including the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 and GeForce GTX 1660 Ti, you’d be forgiven for thinking that Nvidia was done for the year, but if AMD’s new line of Navi graphics processors can shake up the GPU arms race in the same way that the Ryzen line has challenged Intel’s dominance, then Nvidia may want to head off any competition at the pass.

This is just us speculating – we could see something like a Super RTX 2070 being annouced next week, or it could be something entirely different.

Nvidia has a conference scheduled for next Monday, so it’s very much expected we’ll get official confirmation then. As soon as we do hear more, we’ll be sure to update this article and go in-depth with the exciting reveal.

Breaking news: More to follow shortly