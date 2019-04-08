Reports suggest that AMD will hold a Partners Summit event on 23 April, where the company will likely reveal new 7-nanometre components including the AMD Navi GPU and AMD Ryzen 3000 CPU.

Usman Pirzada from Wccftech reports this meeting will be a closed event, reserved for partners and third-party manufacturers only. The public probably won’t have to wait long to hear AMD’s announcement though, with an official reveal touted for Computex 2019 which kicks off on 28 May.

What will be the topic at this Partners Summit event is speculative, but it’s expected to be the first time AMD shows off its upcoming GPU and CPU components.

Related: Best Graphics Cards 2019

AMD’s forthcoming graphics card is expected to use next-generation 7nm architecture called Navi. This would mark AMD’s first entirely new chip design since Vega, which launched a year and a half ago. What are the specs for the Navi graphics card? It’s too early to say, although rumours hint towards it competing with the likes of the mid-range Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti.

The AMD Navi architecture is also speculated to feature in the upcoming Sony PlayStation 5 console. If true, an upcoming announcement for the GPU would line up with suggestions we could see a PlayStation 5 reveal later on this year.

Along with the Navi GPU, AMD is expected to show its next-gen processor. The 7nm Ryzen 3000 CPU – featuring new Zen 2 architecture – has widely been rumoured to make an appearance in 2019, so it would make a lot of sense for it to take the stage at the Partners Summit and Computex 2019.

Detail is sparse regarding specs and performance, but the new AMD processor is expected to rival – maybe even surpass – Intel’s i9-9900K processor.

Related: Best AMD Ryzen CPUs

AMD Navi Release Date

There is no word on a release date for either the AMD Navi GPU or AMD Ryzen 3000 CPU, but expect them to be shown off to the public around 28 May, which marks the start of Computex 2019. We should also then get a better idea of a launch date.

Related: Best motherboard 2019

AMD Navi Price

AMD is yet to give any indication of price for the AMD Navi GPU or AMD Ryzen 3000 CPU. We’ll update this section as soon as we hear more.

Are you excited for AMD’s potential next-gen components? Tell us all about it @TrustedReviews on Twitter