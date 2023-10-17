Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Nvidia gives GeForce Now an unwelcome price hike

Ryan Jones By Ryan Jones
Deputy Editor

Nvidia has confirmed that it will be upping the cost for GeForce Now in both Europe and Canada, making it even more expensive to stream PC games via the cloud. 

From 1st November 2023, it will cost £19.99 for a 1-month subscription to GeForce Now Ultimate (up from £17.99) and £99.99 for a 6-month subscription (up from £89.99). 

The Ultimate subscription is the highest tier that Nvidia currently offers, providing access to RTX 4080-equivalent power, up to a 4K resolution and 120fps performance when streaming games via the cloud. 

Nvidioa’s Priority tier is also getting a price bump, now priced at £9.99 for 1 month (up from £8.99) and £49.99 for 6 months (up from £45.99). The Priority tier also allows you to stream games via the cloud, but limits the resolution to 1080p and the performance to 60fps. 

Nvidia has cited “increased operation costs” as the reason for these price hikes. However, Nvidia says both existing and new members will be able to lock in their membership for the existing prices if they sign up or renew before the November deadline. 

Nvidia GeForce Now

Nvidia has confirmed that there won’t be a price hike for other territories for now, which means pricing will remain the same for those over in the US.

Fortunately, Nvidia will continue to offer its free tier for GeForce Now. However, this tier offers a basic performance, and only allows for 1-hour sessions before being kicked back into a virtual queue. Upgrading to the Priority tier will see session time increase to 6 hours, while the Ultimate tier allows for 8 hours sessions. 

With both PlayStation Plus and Xbox Game Pass seeing price hikes of their own in recent months, it’s becoming increasingly costly to keep multiple gaming subscriptions on the go. This trend is likely to continue into the future, and may eventually reach the point where subscriptions are no longer cost effective enough to justify. 

Ryan Jones
By Ryan Jones
Deputy Editor
Formerly the Staff Writer at Stuff Magazine, Ryan's been writing about tech since he graduated from Cardiff University. At Trusted Reviews he is focused on everything computer-related, giving him a va…

