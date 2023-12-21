Nvidia GeForce RTX 5000 Series: All we know about the next-gen graphics cards

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 5000 Series is expected to be the next-gen graphics card line-up from team green.

The new range of graphics cards are unlikely to arrive before 2025, so we’ve still got a long wait for them to arrive. That means that there’s no official word on specs and performance, although there are plenty of rumours floating around the web.

We’ve trawled through numerous websites in search of the most reliable reports. So keep on scrolling for everything we know so far about the Nvidia GeForce RTX 5000 series.

The vast majority of rumours point towards a 2025 release for the Nvidia GeForce RTX 5000 Series, which means we’ve still got a long time to wait.

There’s been no official word from Nvidia just yet, although HardwareLuxx editor Andreas Schilling has shared a Nvidia roadmap which states the “Ada Lovelace- Next” (which is presumably referring to RTX 5000 Series) as coming in 2025.

Specs

Nvidia hasn’t confirmed any of the specs for the Nvidia GeForce RTX 5000 Series just yet, but we’ve spotted a few rumours that sound believable.

First up, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 5000 Series is expected to be based on a new architecture called Blackwell, which will succeed the current Lovelace technology.

DigiTimes reports that Blackwell could use a 3nm process, which is a big upgrade on the 5nm process of the existing Lovelace architecture. A smaller process node generally results in a greater performance thanks to the extra quantity of transistors.

Renowned leaker RedGamingTech claims that the future RTX 5090 (likely the most powerful of the new range) could use 32 Gbps GDDR7 video memory on a 384-bit bus.

Nvidia is also likely to upgrade the port offering to DisplayPort 2.1, pushing up the performance ceiling for high-resolution and refresh rate monitors.

We’re also hoping for a new generation of Tensor cores that will boost the AI performance even further. Nvidia has been making impressive strides with its DLSS technology, which can push up the frame rate of a game via artificial intelligence. We’re excited to see what kind of advancements the RTX 5000 series will allow for in this area.

You can also expect the ray tracing performance to be given a boost, with a more efficient performance and even more impressive visuals. Nvidia likes to keep ahead of AMD in this area, so we’re expecting that trend to continue into the next generation.

Those are all of the most interesting rumours for the Nvidia GeForce RTX 5000 series so far. We’ll be keeping an eye on all of the latest developments, and so will be updating this article frequently. Bookmark this page to keep up to date.