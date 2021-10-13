NVIDIA DLSS now in 120 games and apps

With even more games coming later this month, Nvidia DLSS is now supported by 120 different games and apps.

If you’re someone who enjoys PC gaming you’ve likely come across DLSS. It’s an Nvidia RTX feature that helps boost a games framerate performance.

DLSS helps your GPU handle your game load better, enabling it to use artificial intelligence to boost a game’s framerate performance while adding additional pixels to upscale the picture to a more desired resolution.

This month is also bringing us a few more games to get started on with Nvidia DLSS, including Baldur’s Gate 3, Chivalry 2, Crysis Remastered Trilogy, Rise of the Tomb Raider, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, and Swords of Legends Online.

Now, even more games can be played to the full potential using DLSS, with 100 games now having support with DLSS, including Turtle Rock Studios latest game, Back 4 Blood.

You should see an improvement if you’re coming back to these games with DLSS for the first time, with Nvidia claiming that Back 4 Blood gets up to a 46% performance boost.

It will deliver crisp image quality while allowing almost every GeForce RTX gamer to max out graphics at 4K and a frame rate of 60fps, which should provide a smoother and more immersive gaming experience.

Nvidia has also given some performance spec updates for some other games; Baldur’s Gate 3 should see up to a 88% performance boost while in 4K, enabling GeForce RTX 3060 Ti and higher owners to play the game at 4K in 60fps at the max settings.

And any Laura Croft fans will be pleased to know that Rise of the Tomb Raider and Shadow of the Tomb Raider will be seeing some significant boosts.

On 18 October, Shadow of the Tomb Raider will be updated to the latest version of DLSS, which should more than double the performance at 4K, with max settings and ray tracing available.

Rise of the Tomb Raider also will see performance boosts up to 75%, also enabling all GeForce RTX gamers to play with max settings available at 60fps in 4K.