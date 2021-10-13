 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

NVIDIA DLSS now in 120 games and apps

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

With even more games coming later this month, Nvidia DLSS is now supported by 120 different games and apps.

If you’re someone who enjoys PC gaming you’ve likely come across DLSS. It’s an Nvidia RTX feature that helps boost a games framerate performance.

DLSS helps your GPU handle your game load better, enabling it to use artificial intelligence to boost a game’s framerate performance while adding additional pixels to upscale the picture to a more desired resolution.

This month is also bringing us a few more games to get started on with Nvidia DLSS, including Baldur’s Gate 3, Chivalry 2, Crysis Remastered Trilogy, Rise of the Tomb Raider, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, and Swords of Legends Online.

Now, even more games can be played to the full potential using DLSS, with 100 games now having support with DLSS, including Turtle Rock Studios latest game, Back 4 Blood.

Back 4 Blood DLSS

You should see an improvement if you’re coming back to these games with DLSS for the first time, with Nvidia claiming that Back 4 Blood gets up to a 46% performance boost.

It will deliver crisp image quality while allowing almost every GeForce RTX gamer to max out graphics at 4K and a frame rate of 60fps, which should provide a smoother and more immersive gaming experience.

Nvidia has also given some performance spec updates for some other games; Baldur’s Gate 3 should see up to a 88% performance boost while in 4K, enabling GeForce RTX 3060 Ti and higher owners to play the game at 4K in 60fps at the max settings.

And any Laura Croft fans will be pleased to know that Rise of the Tomb Raider and Shadow of the Tomb Raider will be seeing some significant boosts.

Shadow of the Tomb Raider DLSS

On 18 October, Shadow of the Tomb Raider will be updated to the latest version of DLSS, which should more than double the performance at 4K, with max settings and ray tracing available.

Rise of the Tomb Raider also will see performance boosts up to 75%, also enabling all GeForce RTX gamers to play with max settings available at 60fps in 4K.

You might like…

N64 games on Switch Online will include a nice bonus for Brits

N64 games on Switch Online will include a nice bonus for Brits

Chris Smith 2 days ago
Forza Horizon 5 Creative Director reveals favourite area of the game

Forza Horizon 5 Creative Director reveals favourite area of the game

Gemma Ryles 2 days ago
Forza Horizon 5 Creative Director explains the lack of ray tracing

Forza Horizon 5 Creative Director explains the lack of ray tracing

Gemma Ryles 2 days ago
Forza Horizon 5 will feature “an evolving world”

Forza Horizon 5 will feature “an evolving world”

Gemma Ryles 2 days ago
How Forza Horizon 5 created such a realistic Mexico

How Forza Horizon 5 created such a realistic Mexico

Gemma Ryles 2 days ago
eFootball’s bid to save its season starts on October 28

eFootball’s bid to save its season starts on October 28

Chris Smith 5 days ago
Gemma Ryles
By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer
Gemma joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Leeds Beckett University with a Journalism degree. She's worked with national outlets, covering breaking news stories to reviews fo…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.