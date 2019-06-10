Nuclear Winter is a brand-new mode that brings battle royale to Fallout 76

Bethesda Game Studios has announced that battle royale is coming to Fallout 76 with Nuclear Winter, a free gameplay mode for the polarizing RPG.

This surprise addition was announced during the company’s E3 2019 press conference, winning back some of the faith lost with Fallout 76’s controversial launch.

52 players will compete in a bloodthirsty deathmatch to become The Overseer of Vault 76, even if it means beating a fellow survivor to death for the honour.

It looks really interesting, and if it manages to take advantage of Fallout 76’s huge variety of melee weapons and crafting system it could be something special.

Throughout each match you will also obtain perks which provide buffs and improve your existing abilities in some fascinating ways, offering an advantage over other players.

Nuclear Winter, as the mode is called, was accompanied by the reveal of Wastelanders, an all-new update (that’s also free) which is set to add a bunch of exciting new content.

It will see the return of human characters you talk to, take quests from and befriend across the open-world. Yep, no more chatting with robots!

Other features found in Wastelanders will include new weapons and gear, deeper consequences for your decisions and an all-new main questline.

Oh, and Fallout 76 is free-to-play across all platforms as part of a free trial from June 10 – 17, so if these new changes catch your fancy, now’s your chance to try it out.

Trusted Reviews will be at E3 2019 covering all the big announcements from major publishers like Xbox, Google, Square Enix, Bethesda and more. Be sure to keep it locked to our gaming section for all the latest news.