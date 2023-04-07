 large image

Now you can play games with friends on Facebook Messenger video calls

Ruben Circelli
Now during Facebook Messenger video calls you can play multiplayer games together with friends.

Facebook recently announced that now you can play games during Messenger video calls. However, this isn’t rolling out to all Facebook games on launch. Facebook notes that there are 14 different free-to-play games you can play on Messenger video calls with your friends. This new feature works across iOS, Android, and the web, too, without any installation or further setup required.

According to Facebook, supported games span different genres as well as brand new games, like Card Wars and Exploding Kittens, as well as fan-favorite games, like Mini Golf FRVR and Words With Friends. Interestingly, Facebook notes that each game supports a different number of players but that most games that are supported will work with just two people.

Exploding Kittens, for example, can work with up to five players during a Messenger video call, while Words With Friends will currently work with just two players. However, as you might expect, Facebook plans to expand the selection of games that are playable during Messenger video calls, so as time goes on, you can expect more games to be supported. Though, Facebook hasn’t yet announced when we can expect more games and what games will come.

To make use of Facebook’s new Messenger feature, simply start up a video call on Messenger, tap the group mode button in the center, and then tap on the ‘Play’ icon. From here, you’ll be able to browse through the games library and select a game for you and whoever you’re calling to play together.

Facebook recently killed its Facebook Gaming platform, but that doesn’t mean the company is done with gaming, it seems. And considering the popularity of low-intensity mobile games, be they in iMessage or on Facebook, allowing people to play these with their friends while on call only makes sense.

Ruben Circelli
By Ruben Circelli
Ruben has worked in tech and games since 2014, contributing to some of the world's most well-known sites.

