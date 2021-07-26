Nokia XR20 gets tough without sacrificing sleek design

HMD Global, the company behind the Nokia brand, has announced the new Nokia XR20 smartphone, which promises ‘life-proof’ toughness.

The new handset, which is a fortified version of the Nokia X20, can withstand more extreme temperatures, drops from 1.8m and an hour submerged underwater. That’s thanks, in part, to the protection offered by the Gorilla Glass Victus screen technology.

The Nokia XR20 also offers a dual camera with 48-megapixel and 13-megapixel sensors, as well as Zeiss optics. Nokia is also promising an “all-new SpeedWarp mode lets you capture a whole lot of adventure in a compact, exciting montage.”

Beyond the cameras, there’s 5G compatibility and the ability to wirelessly charge the phone at 15W. Nokia is also promising that physical longevity is paired with four years of monthly security updates and the promise of three years of Android updates from the Android 11 OS it’ll arrive with.

The Nokia XR20 doesn’t have a confirmed UK release date yet, but it will be available in Ultra Blue and Granite options. It’s £399 for the 4GB/64GB configuration and £449 for the 6GB/128GB option. It’s all powered by a Snapdragon 480 CPU.

As well as the XR20, Nokia is also giving fresh life to one of its Originals. The new Nokia 6310 reminagines the classic design with a physical dial pad along with a curved window screen. The S30+ phone offers weeks-long battery life, an FM radio and, of course, the classic Snake game.

The Bluetooth 5.0 tech is backed by just 8MB of RAM and a single 0.3-megapixel camera. This weekender is just £49.99. It’s available in Dark Green, Yellow and Black.

Finally the Nokia C30 promises a new hero for the C-Series phones. It has a 6.82-inch HD Plus display, which is the biggest ever for a Nokia phone. There’s also a 6,000mAh battery that promises up to three days on a single charge. It comes in in 2/32GB, 3/32GB and 3/64GB configurations and starts at £99.