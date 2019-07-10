Nintendo has dropped the surprise announcement of the Switch Lite. While a handheld-only variant of the Switch has been expected for quite some time, we didn’t know when it would be dropping. Now we do.

The Nintendo Switch Lite is being released on September 20 of this year for $199 – price will vary depending on country. The Switch Lite is due to be released in three different colours: turquoise, grey and yellow.

A Pokemon Sword and Shield version of the Switch Lite called the ‘Zacian & Zamazenta Edition’ is also going to be released on November 8.

With the Nintendo Switch Lite being handheld-only, you would need to purchase a dock as there is no connecting it to your TV at all. It also means the console comes with integrated controls rather than Joy-Cons.

The Switch Lite is smaller and lighter than the Nintendo Switch. The screen is 5.5-inches rather than the 6.2-inch display on the larger model. The handheld-only nature of the Nintendo Switch Lite means the console can only support games which support handheld mode.

For the spec conscious, the Switch Lite is exactly the same when it comes to internals – so performance should remain identical to the Switch. Even the displays allow for the same quality (720p) despite the change in size.

New carrying cases and screen protectors will also be released to suit the smaller size of the new Nintendo Switch Lite.

As well as the lack of a TV mode, there are some other trade-offs when it comes to the Switch Lite. The smaller console doesn’t come with the Switch’s HD rumble vibration tech and lacks IR sensors.

This may mean some changes in a few games. For example, Pokemon Let’s Go allows the player to catch Pokemon by using the IR sensors to “throw” the Pokeball – this won’t be possible on the Switch Lite.

