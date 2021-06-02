Nintendo E3 2021: Date, time, predictions and rumours

Nintendo has announced that it will be holding a Nintendo Direct for E3 2021 on June 15th.

The video presentation will last for “roughly 40 minutes” and will focus exclusively on Nintendo Switch software. This means the rumoured Nintendo Switch Pro is unlikely to make an appearance, although reports suggest gaming giant will unveil the new console before E3 in a separate video showcase.

Nintendo has also confirmed there will be around 3 hours of gameplay shown off at the Nintendo Treehouse event immediately after its E3 presentation. It’s currently unknown which games will feature at this Treehouse event.

Scroll down for everything you need to know about the Nintendo E3 2021 event.

Nintendo E3 2021 date and time

The Nintendo E3 2021 presentation will take place on Tuesday 15th June 2021.

Nintendo confirmed on Twitter that the video event kicks off at 9am PT, which is 5pm UK time.

Nintendo E3 2021 Predictions

Nintendo hasn’t revealed the games it will be showcasing at E3 2021 just yet, but we’ve made a list of our predictions below:

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2

The sequel to the hugely popular Breath of the Wild was announced two years ago at E3 2019. With Nintendo rarely announcing games multiple years ahead of release, it seems like the perfect time to put the focus back on Breath of the Wild 2.

It also seems like the perfect candidate to launch with the rumoured Switch Pro 2, which is expected to arrive later in 2021.

But what do we already know about Breath of the Wild 2? Not a lot unfortunately, as Nintendo has been secretive about it ever since the initial teaser reveal. We expect Zelda to have a more prominent role this time round, but whether it will feature the same open-world map as before is anyone’s guess.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Pokémon Legends: Arceus is another strong candidate to show off the potential of the Switch Pro. We already know it’s hitting stores on 28th January 2022, making this summer the last opportunity for it to feature at E3.

So far, we know that Pokemon Legends: Arceus is an open world RPG that “blends action and exploration with the RPG roots of the Pokémon series.”

From the early glimpses we’ve seen, it looks like Pokémon Legends will have a heavier focus on catching than the mainline series, while also flaunting some major Breath of the Wild vibes. But we still don’t know much about this upcoming Pokémon game, so it would be great to see more gameplay footage at E3.

Bayonetta 3

Bayonetta 3 feels like another upcoming Switch game that’s stuck in limbo. It was announced all the way back in 2017, but we haven’t heard much else about it since. Maybe this was another game waiting for the launch of the Switch Pro, or maybe it just needed a few extra years of polish.

Either way, E3 2021 feels like a good time for an in-depth look at the upcoming hack-and-slash threequel. This game may not be for everyone, but Bayonetta has a strong fanbase and Nintendo clearly has a lot of faith in the series after making it an exclusive as well as including the title character in Super Smash Bros.

Mario Golf: Super Rush

With the next Mario Golf already confirmed to launch this month (25th June 2021), it’s almost nailed on to make an appearance at E3 2021.

We know plenty about Mario’s next sports venture, with Nintendo introducing an RPG-like story and a 4-player multiplayer mode that lets you swing your clubs simultaneously rather than waiting your turn. But E3 will provide the perfect opportunity to show off extended gameplay footage and whet our appetite a couple of weeks ahead of the official launch.

Super Mario Odyssey 2

No prediction list is complete without a wild card option, and Super Mario Odyssey 2 is our pick. With Breath of the Wild getting the sequel treatment, it makes sense for Mario to get a successor for one of his absolute best 3D adventures of all time.

The ‘Cappy’ mechanic, which sees Mario transform into various critters and objects, has oodles of potential. And we all know Nintendo has plenty enough imagination to create even more zany 3D worlds to explore.

Ignoring remakes, we haven’t had a new full-length Mario platformer since 2017, which feels bizarre given how successful the Nintendo Switch has been. While we doubt an Odyssey sequel will be imminent, we’re betting on Nintendo providing a sneak-peek teaser as it did with Breath of the Wild 2 in 2019. Come on Nintendo, don’t disappoint us.