New Nintendo Direct announced, but there’s a catch

Nintendo has confirmed that it will host a new Nintendo Direct Mini video presentation tomorrow, but anyone hoping for a sneak peek of a new Super Mario or Zelda game will be disappointed.

In order to manage expectations, Nintendo has revealed that tomorrow’s Direct event will focus on upcoming third-party Nintendo Switch games. As a result, it’s highly unlikely we’ll see any new game published by Nintendo.

That doesn’t mean we won’t see any major games though, with upcoming third-party titles such as Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, Live A Live and Digimon Survive all potentially making an appearance. We’re also hoping to see more of Ubisoft’s Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope.

It’s possible that Nintendo could unveil some never-before-seen games too, or maybe even confirm the release date for upcoming games such as Hollow Knight: Silksong. But with Nintendo yet to confirm which publishers will be involved, it’s anyone’s guess which games will be shown.

The Nintendo Direct Mini presentation will be roughly 25 minutes long, kicking off at 6am PT (2pm UK time) on 28th June 2022. You’ll be able to watch the video via Nintendo’s YouTube channel.

Since the Direct presentation is taking place in June, this seems to be Nintendo’s replacement for its usual E3 showcase. E3 was cancelled this year, with the future of the annual video game event looking uncertain.

It’s a surprise to hear that Nintendo won’t be announcing any new first-party games anytime soon, although the line-up looks healthy for the remainder of the year, with the likes of Xenoblade Chronicles 3, Splatoon 3 and Pokémon Scarlet and Violet all pencilled in for 2022.

In comparison, The Last of Us Part I is the only first-party PlayStation game expected before the end of the year, while Xbox isn’t releasing any high profile game in the remainder of 2022 following the delayed launches of Starfield and Redfall.