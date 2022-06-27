 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

New Nintendo Direct announced, but there’s a catch

Ryan Jones By Ryan Jones
Computing and Gaming Editor

Nintendo has confirmed that it will host a new Nintendo Direct Mini video presentation tomorrow, but anyone hoping for a sneak peek of a new Super Mario or Zelda game will be disappointed.

In order to manage expectations, Nintendo has revealed that tomorrow’s Direct event will focus on upcoming third-party Nintendo Switch games. As a result, it’s highly unlikely we’ll see any new game published by Nintendo.

That doesn’t mean we won’t see any major games though, with upcoming third-party titles such as Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, Live A Live and Digimon Survive all potentially making an appearance. We’re also hoping to see more of Ubisoft’s Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope.

It’s possible that Nintendo could unveil some never-before-seen games too, or maybe even confirm the release date for upcoming games such as Hollow Knight: Silksong. But with Nintendo yet to confirm which publishers will be involved, it’s anyone’s guess which games will be shown.

The Nintendo Direct Mini presentation will be roughly 25 minutes long, kicking off at 6am PT (2pm UK time) on 28th June 2022. You’ll be able to watch the video via Nintendo’s YouTube channel.

Since the Direct presentation is taking place in June, this seems to be Nintendo’s replacement for its usual E3 showcase. E3 was cancelled this year, with the future of the annual video game event looking uncertain.

It’s a surprise to hear that Nintendo won’t be announcing any new first-party games anytime soon, although the line-up looks healthy for the remainder of the year, with the likes of Xenoblade Chronicles 3, Splatoon 3 and Pokémon Scarlet and Violet all pencilled in for 2022.

In comparison, The Last of Us Part I is the only first-party PlayStation game expected before the end of the year, while Xbox isn’t releasing any high profile game in the remainder of 2022 following the delayed launches of Starfield and Redfall.

You might like…

Prime Day 2022: The countdown is on for Amazon’s massive sale

Prime Day 2022: The countdown is on for Amazon’s massive sale

Thomas Deehan 5 hours ago
An end to annoying sounds: how Quiet Mark works with manufacturers to make better products

An end to annoying sounds: how Quiet Mark works with manufacturers to make better products

David Ludlow 6 hours ago
Windows 8.1 will soon join Internet Explorer in the tech meme graveyard

Windows 8.1 will soon join Internet Explorer in the tech meme graveyard

Chris Smith 3 days ago
Apple AR headset reveal month tipped by reliable insider

Apple AR headset reveal month tipped by reliable insider

Chris Smith 3 days ago
Apple Music price increase hits some users – are you affected?

Apple Music price increase hits some users – are you affected?

Chris Smith 3 days ago
Trusted Recommends: PerfectDraft Pro keg machine scores perfect marks

Trusted Recommends: PerfectDraft Pro keg machine scores perfect marks

Kob Monney 3 days ago
Ryan Jones
By Ryan Jones
Computing and Gaming Editor
Formerly the Staff Writer at Stuff Magazine, Ryan's been writing about tech since he graduated from Cardiff University. At Trusted Reviews he is focused on everything computer-related, giving him a va…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.