Netflix’s password-sharing crackdown is still coming to the US

Netflix’s new password-sharing policy is rolling out to even more territories this year, including the US.

Netflix has made many headlines with its plans to crack down on password sharing, but the rollout of these new policies has been slow. However, that doesn’t look to be the case forever. In Netflix’s Q1 2023 shareholder report, the company announced plans for a “broad rollout” of ‘paid sharing’ coming to the US in Q2 2023. Essentially, this means you’ll be paying more to share your Netflix account by the end of June in the US.

However, it’s still unclear exactly what paid sharing will look like in the US. According to Netflix, “In Q1, we launched paid sharing in four countries and are pleased with the results” but the pricing for sharing your account has varied between regions. So, it’s still up for debate as to how paid sharing will work in the US, but you can certainly expect to be paying more to use your account spread across multiple households.

When Netflix started testing out its paid sharing feature in other territories last year, like in Argentina, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, and the Dominican Republic, adding extra households to your account varied in price but ultimately cost less than $3. It’s unlikely that the US will have the same pricing as those territories, but the current speculation is that extra homes in the US will cost somewhere between $3 and $7.

Unsurprisingly, few are especially excited by Netflix cracking down on sharing accounts, but nonetheless, this new policy is coming whether you like it or not. For now, though, folks in the US still have a few more months to go before they’ll start having to pay more to share a Netflix account.