Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Netflix hikes its prices yet again

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Netflix has hiked up the prices of some of its tiers once again in several key markets, including the UK and the US.

The streaming giant has just posted its third quarter earnings results, and they’ve come accompanied by the unwelcome news of yet another price bump in the US, the UK, and France.

Starting from today here in the UK, the price of a Basic plan is going up by £1 to £7.99 a month, while US prices are rising $2 from $9.99 to $11.99 a month. The Premium plan has been increased by £2 to £17.99 a month in the UK, and by $3 from $19.99 to $22.99 in the US.

Standard tier subscribers get a reprieve, with the plan continuing to cost £10.99 a month here in the UK and $15.49 in the US.

Apple TV+

Apple TV+

The Home of Apple Originals. Enjoy star-studded, award-winning series, films, and more.  Grab your 7 day free trial now.

  • Apple
  • 7 day free trial
  • £6.99 p/m
Sign up

It’s been less than two years since Netflix last upped its prices, having done so in January 2022 for the US and March for the UK. It means that the Premium plan, which anyone with a 4K TV would ideally want to subscribe to, has risen by £4 in around 18 months.

Netflix has been all about the bad news in 2023, having axed the Basic plan for new users in the UK and US back in July. Instead the entry-level slot was filled by the Basic with ads plan tier, which inserts adverts for a slightly lower monthly fee.

The company also launched an aggressive clamp down on password sharers back in May, which appeared not to cause the mass subscription cancellations that some had predicted. Which is nice for Netflix, I’m sure we can all agree.

Earlier in the month it was rumoured that Netflix would be increasing subscription prices across several markets, but it was held that Netflix would wait until several months after the end of the writer’s strike. It’s clearly very eager to get those extra pounds, dollars, and euros rolling in.

You might like…

Apple AirTag 2 could be delayed to 2025

Apple AirTag 2 could be delayed to 2025

Jon Mundy 2 mins ago
Apple may launch a new Mini LED iMac, but you’ll have to wait

Apple may launch a new Mini LED iMac, but you’ll have to wait

Adam Speight 18 hours ago
EE rebrands and expands with brand new service and TV platform

EE rebrands and expands with brand new service and TV platform

Jon Mundy 18 hours ago
System Audio’s WiSA enabled Silverback 1 offers convenient, high-end speaker sound

System Audio’s WiSA enabled Silverback 1 offers convenient, high-end speaker sound

Kob Monney 20 hours ago
X tests charging new users $1 a year for full access

X tests charging new users $1 a year for full access

Jon Mundy 23 hours ago
Chrome will soon correct your URL typos on iOS and Android

Chrome will soon correct your URL typos on iOS and Android

Jon Mundy 1 day ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.