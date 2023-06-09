Netflix bid to crush password sharing is working just fine

Netflix’s aggressive efforts to clamp down on password sharing seems to be bringing viewers into line, according to new reports.

The crackdown, which involves Netflix informing password sharers they’ll need to pay for an Extra Member, launched in the US in late May with many predicting mass cancellations.

The Sonos Beam 2 has had a hefty price drop for a very limited time Spatialonline’s eBay store is currently offering £52.35 off the £349 price of the Sonos Beam 2, bringing it down to a far more compelling £296.65. To bag this tempting price, you’ll need to enter the code SUNNY15 at checkout. eBay

Save £52.35

£296.65 View Deal

However, while some members did cancel their subscriptions, the play appears to working out just fine according to a new study from Antenna.

The data firm said Netflix enjoyed the biggest sign-up dates in four years, once the new rules came into effect. On May 26 and May 27, there were around 100,000 new users signing up each day. Over the first four days, the average was 76,000 sign-ups.

That even outpaced the pandemic-era sign-ups whether Netflix memberships exploded because folks found themselves stuck at home without their usual array of outdoor activities or the ability to meet up with friends..

Overall, Antenna said, Netflix sign ups in the UK were 102% greater than the average over the previous two months. The company also said this far outpaced the people who decided to drop Netflix completely rather than pay for their own account, or share those costs.

Netflix is yet to bring the Extra Member plans to the UK, but it’s definitely in the post. Netflix charges Americans $7.99 to add another person outside of their household. Users in Latin America had only paid the equivalent of $3 a month during testing.

“A Netflix account is for use by one household. Everyone living in that household can use Netflix wherever they are — at home, on the go, on holiday — and take advantage of new features like Transfer Profile and Manage Access and Devices,” the company said in the blog post announcing the scheme.

“We recognise that our members have many entertainment choices. It’s why we continue to invest heavily in a wide variety of new films and TV shows — so whatever your taste, mood or language and whoever you’re watching with, there’s always something satisfying to watch on Netflix.”