Nebula Capsule 3 and Mars 3 Air portable Netflix projectors announced

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Anker’s smart entertainment brand, Nebula, has announced the Capsule 3 and Mars 3 Air, two portable projectors with Netflix built in.

The Nebula Capsule 3 is a six-inch-tall soda can-style projector that can be lugged around in a small bag for portable media playback anywhere you go. It produces 200 ANSI lumens of brightness, while audio output is handled by built-in 8W Dolby Digital+ speakers.

Highlighting its portable movie projector potential, the Nebula Capsule 3 52Wh battery offers 2.5 hours of playtime on a single charge. It also comes with a quarter-20 tripod screw on the bottom if you don’t have a suitable elevated flat surface to sit it on.

Nebula Capsule 3 and Mars 3 Air projectors

The Nebula Mars 3 Air is a slightly larger and more capable projector, with a carry handle and a much higher output of 400 ANSI lumens of brightness. It features the same 2.5-hour battery life from its 64.8Wh rechargable cell.

Twin Dolby Digital+ speakers produce a louder sound output, while you get the same handy quarter-20 tripod screw for easy mounting.

Talking of easy set-ups, both portable projectors give you Auto-Focus, Auto-Keystone Correction and Auto-Screen Fit. They also supply Auto Obstacle Avoidance, so they’ll dim when they detect a person walking in front.

Anker has also found space to cram in an HDMI port, so you’ll be able to hook up a games console or DVD player. Alternatively, that built-in Netflix capability for both Nebula projectors will offer access to more than 700,000 movies and TV episodes right out of the box.

Both the Capsule 3 and the Mars 3 Air go on sale in early December from the Nebula website and Amazon. The Nebula Capsule 3 will cost £499.99, while the Mars 3 Air will cost £549.99.

