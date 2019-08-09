Naim unleashes Mu-so Qb 2nd gen wireless speaker

After launching a revised version of the Mu-so earlier in the year, Naim has unwrapped the 2nd gen version of its Mu-so Qb speaker and it’s received more than just a lick of paint.

After the Naim Mu-so 2nd gen launched in May, we half-expected a refreshed version of the Mu-so Qb would be in the offing and lo, Naim has taken the covers of the new Mu-so Qb.

Related: Naim offers evolution with the 2nd gen Mu-so music system

What’s different? Well, like the Mu-so 2, while the Qb shares the same form factor as the previous incarnation, plenty of changes have been made.

It gains the illuminated volume dial, which also has a proximity sensor inside so it lights up whenever the user approaches it with their hand. Through the dial, playback controls, playlists and radio stations, Spotify as well as multi-room functionality can be accessed. These features can also be found within the Naim app.

Inside are all-new drivers, capable of generating 300 Watts of power, and like the Mu-so 2, they’ve been optimised with assistance from Focal and Naim’s VerVent Audio associate. The brain powering the Qb 2 has been upgraded too, with ten times more processing power onboard “for even greater musical accuracy”.

The Qb 2 boasts streaming capabilities aplenty with the High Resolution audio (files up to 32bit/384kHz) via UPnP, AirPlay 2 (including Apple Music), Spotify, TIDAL, Chromecast built-in and Internet radio. It’s also Roon Ready.

For connectivity, Wi-Fi performance has seen some gains, but the Ethernet port remains for those who prefer a hard-wired connection. Bluetooth playback is available, with a USB, 3.5mm output and optical port rounding out the connections.

“The launch of Mu-so Qb 2nd Generation brings Naim’s Award-winning music-streaming platform to more people – and rooms – than ever before. Its size-defying power and performance make it a superb option on its own, but it’s also perfect as part of a multiroom system – ideal for smaller spaces where the bigger Mu-so, which is increasingly finding a home under the TV as a soundbar as well as a music system, may not fit”, says Naim Audio MD, Charlie Henderson.

The Naim Mu-so 2 Qb is available from 2nd September for a suggested retail price of £749/€849/$899.

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More