Naim offers evolution with the 2nd gen Mu-so music system

British hi-fi specialist Naim has taken the covers off its new Mu-so wireless music system. With upgrades to the feature-set, functionality and sound, the new Mu-so promises more of what made the original so good, but with better performance.

The 2nd-gen Mu-so has been three years in the making and builds on the foundations of the popular original. Powered by 450 watts of power, the Mu-so features all new speaker driver designs that have been optimised with help from French hi-fi specialist Focal. The music system features 10 times more processing power allowing for even greater musical accuracy.

Changes have been made to the cabinet, which is deeper than the original for enhanced bass performance. The 2nd-gen Mu-so sports a new touch control panel that offers a more intuitive experience. The illuminated dial contains a proximity sensor, with the dial lighting up whenever your hand approaches it. The touch controls offer access to your favourite playlists, radio stations, music streaming services such as Tidal and Spotify Connect, multiroom functionality and more.

Wireless functionality extends to support for Apple AirPlay 2, Bluetooth and built-in Chromecast. UPnP streaming is possible, with WAV, FLAC and DSD files up to 32-bit/384kHz supported for high-res playback. If you’re a user of music management application Roon, the 2nd-gen Mu-so arrives Roon Ready.

After complaints the original lacked a HDMI connection, Naim has rectified that omission with the inclusion of a HDMI ARC connection (located on the underside of the unit). That allows for easier connection to a TV if you prefer a stereo system to a soundbar, as well as the ability to control with unit with the TV remote control. Other inputs include USB, optical digital and 3.5mm jack.

The 2nd-gen Mu-so can be used in a multiroom configuration in a number of ways. First is with other Naim products, such as the first generation Mu-so and Mu-so Qb speakers via the updated Naim app. A second option is through AirPlay 2 and the third is Chromecast, covering the major avenues for streaming in the home.

The 2nd-gen Mu-so is available to purchase from the May 9th. It comes in standard black, with a switchable grille allowing users to customise the fascia with three colours − Olive, Terracotta, and Peacock. Pricing starts higher than the original at £1299/$1599/€1499.