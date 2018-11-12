Naim adds AirPlay 2 support for its Mu-so speaker range

Naim is bringing Airplay 2 support to is Mu-so wireless speaker range and its Uniti range

British hi-fi manufacturer Naim is about to spruce up its Mu-so range of wireless speakers with support for AirPlay 2. The update will introduce multi-room functionality and Siri voice control via an over-the-air update. It’s not the only range from Naim to receive AirPlay 2 support either. The Uniti range, which can count the Uniti Atom, Star and Nova among its number, is set to be updated later in November.

When the update goes live, users will be prompted by the Naim app to perform an over-the-air update. Once enabled, Mu-so owners will be able to stream music from Apple Music, Spotify, Tidal, YouTube, Internet radio and podcasts from an iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch, Mac or Apple TV.

Through the Home app, Control Centre or Siri voice control, owners can access, play and control their music libraries. AirPlay 2’s multi-room capabilities mean that you can play music in different rooms (if you have multiple speakers), to one specific speaker or stream different songs to different rooms. A possible combination is to play a film via Apple TV and have the audio beamed to a Mu-so Qb for a “more immersive sound”.

Apple devices with iOS 11.4 or later are needed for AirPlay 2. The Mu-so Qb receives the update today (12th November) , while the Mu-so gets it on Wednesday (14th November).

