Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

My Deezer Year 2023 crashes the Spotify Wrapped party

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

With streamers eagerly awaiting the arrival of the Spotify Wrapped and Apple Music Replay year-end round-ups, Deezer has also delivered the goods for subscribers.

The music streaming service has launched the My Deezer Year feature, offering insight into members’ annual listening habits, new music discovered, and loads more.

Get the Pixel 8 on a 250GB contract for £26.99 a month

Get the Pixel 8 on a 250GB contract for £26.99 a month

This Pixel 8 contract deal gets you the phone with 250GB of data for a total price of £647.76, which is cheaper than the phone costs outright.

  • Mobiles
  • 250GB of data
  • £26.99 a month
View Deal

Available from today, My Deezer Year is an in-app experience that’ll take listeners on a “tarot inspired journey” – it’ll recap the past 12 months but also offer a “glimpse into your musical future”

At each turn of the card, subscribers will see their top tracks, favourite artists and the number of listening hours, the number of new artists discovered. There’s also a personalised music quiz based upon the top tracks and some concert recommendations so you can go from streaming through headphones to enjoying in the flesh.

“Did you surpass the global average of 112 new artists our users discovered? Did you exceed the average 519 songs our users listened to this year? Only the cards will tell,” Deezer says in the media release.

“Beyond insights into your top tracks, listening hours, and favorite artists, you’ll also unveil intriguing information about your musical self that you never knew you needed! And as a special highlight, there will be rare cards based on extraordinary listening habits (a special treat for the superfans who can’t stay away from the repeat button!) throughout your My Deezer Year experience.”

Beyond the personalised experience, Deezer is also revealing the top artists, albums and tracks in the UK and globally. Brits have been loving Taylor Swift, Harry’s House by Harry Styles, and Flowers by Miley Cyrus respectively.

You might like…

Deezer’s Shaker allows you to share music across streaming services

Deezer’s Shaker allows you to share music across streaming services

Kob Monney 2 weeks ago
How to cancel Deezer

How to cancel Deezer

Hannah Davies 3 years ago
Deezer HiFi brings lossless audio to Samsung soundbars and speakers

Deezer HiFi brings lossless audio to Samsung soundbars and speakers

Chris Smith 5 years ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.