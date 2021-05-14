Deezer is one of the biggest music streaming services available right now, but it isn’t short of rivals. Whether you’re thinking of leaving Deezer for Spotify, or simply trying to cut costs and become a free user, here’s how to cancel your Deezer subscription.

There are a number of Deezer plans available. The main three are Deezer Free, Deezer Premium and Deezer Family, but Deezer also offers a HiFi account that supports FLAC tracks, as well as reduced prices for students and annual billers.

While Deezer Premium includes perks such as no ads, unlimited skips and offline listening, the free version of the app is still packed with all the content and playlists you’re used to.

If you don’t mind losing out on these features or you weren’t impressed by the free trial, you might be considering cancelling your Deezer subscription. Read on to discover how to cancel Deezer Premium and return to using Deezer Free (or another music streaming service) now.

How to cancel Deezer

There are a number of ways to cancel your Deezer Premium account, including through the Deezer app, your browser, and even through iTunes or your mobile provider.

How to cancel your account through the Deezer app:

Open the Deezer app

Tap the settings icon in the top right corner of any tab

Tap “Account management”

Tap “Manage my subscription”

Tap “Cancel my subscription”

Select a reason for cancelling Deezer and tap “Confirm”

How to cancel Deezer on your desktop or browser:

Head over to Deezer.com and log in to your account

Click on the user profile icon in the top right corner

Click “Account settings”

Click “Manage my subscription”

Click “Cancel my subscription”

Select a reason for cancelling Deezer and click “Confirm”

If you’re subscribed to Deezer through your Apple or iTunes account, you’ll need to cancel Deezer through Apple. You can view Apple’s guide to cancelling subscriptions on its support page, but the easiest way to cancel Deezer is to open the Settings app on your iPhone, tap on your name, tap ‘Subscriptions’, tap ‘Deezer’ and tap ‘Cancel Subscription’.

If you’re paying for Deezer as part of a phone bundle, you’ll need to cancel your subscription through your mobile provider.