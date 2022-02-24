Samsung has owned up to the Galaxy S22 Ultra display bug

Samsung has acknowledged that the Galaxy S22 Ultra phone has display issues while promising that a fix is on the way.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra has been met with mostly positive feedback since reviews of the device starting appearing, although reports of bugs have started rolling in, with the most common complaint being aimed at the handset’s display.

Users have taken to Samsung forums as well as Reddit to complain about a display error that occurs when both the display refresh rate and the resolution are changed to the highest formats, with users mentioning that columns of pixels can appear in lines or blocks across the screen.

It’s also been mentioned that this is most likely to occur when using the fingerprint scanner or watching media, though it has happened separately to those activities as well.

It also seems that the Exynos 2200 chipset variations are more likely to have this bug, even though the US variation comes with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, meaning that European customers are more likely to encounter the glitch.

Looking to the forums again, many people recommended that users should lower the refresh rate and the resolution of the phone to help limit the number of glitches, even if it’s not a permanent solution.

A user on Reddit did come out with a screenshot from Samsung that claims that the company is currently creating a patch for the bug and that a software update should roll out soon that should fix the ongoing issue.

Looking at the screenshot above, you can also see that Samsung recommends setting the device resolution to WQHD and the screen mode to Natural, which suggests that generally users should try and limit the graphical strain on their handset to help avoid the glitch from arising.

It’s also unclear how widespread this issue actually is, seeing as the phone has not been on the market for that long and seemingly only users who ordered the phone early are seeing this issue.

If you’ve been struggling with your Galaxy S22 Ultra and having display issues, let us know on Twitter. We’ll also be sure to keep you in the loop when Samsung does release the update, so be sure to check back with Trusted Reviews soon.