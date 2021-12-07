 large image

Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 benchmarks show how it compares to Apple’s iPhone

Ryan Jones By Ryan Jones
Computing and Gaming Editor

Qualcomm revealed its new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip last week, and is expected to start popping up in smartphones in the coming weeks, as well as throughout 2022. 

During our time at the Qualcomm Tech Summit, we were able to go hands-on with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 reference design phone and run it through a number of benchmark tests. This allows us to get a rough idea of what kind of performance the chip is capable of, but it’s also worth remembering that performance will differ between phones.

We conducted the below Geekbench 5 results ourselves for comparison. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 showed a 20% CPU performance boost compared to the Snapdragon 888, which is exactly what Qualcomm claimed.  

Qualcomm reference designiPhone 13 Pro MaxGalaxy S21 Ultra
ProcessorSnapdragon 8 Gen 1Apple A15 BionicSnapdragon 888
Geekbench 5 single-core122617271029
Geekbench 5 multi-core379744533148

However, Apple’s A15 Bionic chip still seems to hold the edge as far as the CPU is concerned, with a 17% performance advantage.

So is the Apple A15 Bionic a faster chip than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1? It’s hard to be sure. We also ran the Snapdragon chip through the Antutu benchmark which tells a different story. It’s worth pointing out here that we collected the scores for the iPhone 13 Pro Max and Galaxy S21 Ultra via Antutu’s database, as this benchmark isn’t in our standard test process. 

Qualcomm reference designiPhone 13 Pro MaxGalaxy S21 Ultra
ProcessorSnapdragon 8 Gen 1Apple A15 BionicSnapdragon 888
Antutu Overall1,015,007842,234782,652
Antutu CPU231,167217,424204,700
Antutu GPU443,072328,765292,727
Antutu Memory170,901161,237136,034
Antutu UX169,867134,808149,191

Curiously, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 beat the Apple A15 Bionic in every single test here, including the CPU test. Unlike Geekbench, Antutu tests the performance of the entire phone, including the likes of memory and GPU. 

That said, Antutu has previously warned that its benchmark results shouldn’t be compared between Android and iOS, as it’s an “unfair comparison”. Meanwhile, Geekbench 5 prides itself as a “cross-platform benchmark” so should theoretically show a more accurate representation of the performance difference. 

But either way, it’s still impressive reading for the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, showing significant gains on its predecessor and taking the Android performance ceiling to new heights. And let’s not forget the new chip allows for many new features such as 8K HDR video recording, video bokeh effects and background noise suppression when on a voice call. Check out out our Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 hub for all the details. 

