Samsung Galaxy S22 with Exynos 2200 listed in Europe

The Samsung Galaxy S22 range has shown up on European retail listings, seemingly with the new Exynos 2200 in tow.

Samsung has just announced its new mobile SoC, the Exynos 2200, after a strange no-show at last week’s proposed unveiling.

This left us wondering which which variants of the Samsung Galaxy S22 family the Exynos 2200 would appear in. The company traditionally splits its hardware provision between Qualcomm’s Snapdragon chips (the US and China) and its own Exynos silicon (everywhere else).

That question appears to have been answered in short order, at least in part.

As spotted by Dutch website Galaxy Club, the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus, and Galaxy S22 Ultra has all made an appearance with European retailers. What’s telling here is the model numbers that have been employed: SM-S901B, SM-S906B, and SM-908B.

Typically, Samsung models that run on Qualcomm hardware, have ‘E’ at the end of the model number while Samsung’s Exynos chips get the ‘B’ designation. In other words, European models of the Samsung Galaxy S22 family will run on the Exynos 2200, not the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.

It’s also worth mentioning that one of the aforementioned European listings quotes the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus – the middle option in a likely three-strong range – as costing €1,190 for the 8GB RAM/128 GB storage model. This would represent a hefty €150 bump over the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus (pictured).

We’d be tempted to dismiss this as a mere placeholder, were it not for last week’s report claiming that the Samsung Galaxy S22 range might be set for a $100/£100 price bump across the board.