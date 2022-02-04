Oppo Find X5 and Find X5 Pro camera details emerge

Camera specs for the Oppo Find X5 and X5 Pro have leaked, alongside some renders of the latest handsets.

The Oppo Find X5 series is expected to be officially announced later in February, and since two of the devices have been spotted in the TRDA certification (via GSMArena), we can check out what the camera specs will look like on the latest models.

The two devices on the certification are the vanilla model, the Find X5, and the Find X5 Pro.

The Find X5 will be bringing a 50MP main camera which should output 12.6-megapixel pictures by default. The main sensor will have an aperture of f/1.8 and 24.6mm focal length. There will also be a 32MP selfie camera on the front that will be outputting 8.1MP pixel-binned shots.

Looking towards the latest Pro model, it features the same main sensor but will have an additional 50MP ultrawide camera alongside a 13MP telephoto module that will feature a 5x hybrid zoom.

Oppo Find X5 Pro

Credit: WinFuture

Both handsets will also house Oppo’s own in-house MariSilicon X NPU and will feature a Hasselblad partnership.

Comparing this to the Oppo Find X3 Pro, there is a 50MP wide camera with an aperture of f/1.8, alongside another 50MP ultra-wide sensor that has an aperture of f/2.4.

We gave the Find X3 Pro a 4.5/5 star rating, with the camera taking centre stage as one of the key features. It didn’t feature a periscope zoom camera, instead focusing on the ultra-wide and wide performance.

It seems that Oppo is keeping to that trend, as there does not seem to be an optical zoom feature on the vanilla model, or an emphasis on the optical zoom as a feature in general.

Some have suggested that the Find X5 Pro will presumably include a 2x or 3x telephoto zoom, however, this has not yet been confirmed.

Oppo Find X5 Pro

Credit: WinFuture

Looking past the camera, renders of the Oppo Find X5 Pro have also been released by the German website WinFuture.

The render shows the new camera setup, and we can see what the overall phone will look like.

Some specs were also revealed with the renders about the Pro model, including the fact it will feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, alongside 12GB of RAM and 256GB of fixed storage.

This source also suggests that the battery will be 5,000mAh, with 80W of wired charging, which is a definitive improvement over the Find X3 Pro, which sat at 4.500mAh and 65W charger.

Of course, until Oppo officially confirms the phone it’s worth taking all this with a pinch. You shouldn’t be waiting too long for the release and it could even come alongside MWC 2022 towards the end of February.